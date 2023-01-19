Prime Minister Modi in Karnataka, Maharashtra, today at the polls: projects to be inaugurated | bangalore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Yadgiri and Kalaburagi districts in northern Karnataka as well as Maharashtra on Thursday to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several projects. Mumbai Police have deployed their 4,500 personnel to the western suburbs as part of a security arrangement.

Mumbai Police further announced the deployment of four units of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) and one unit each of the Riot Squad and Rapid Action Force, ahead of the Modi’s visit to the state.

This will be Modi’s second such visit to Karnataka this month. He was in Hubballi on January 12 to open the National Youth Festival, during which he had organized a massive tour.

PM Modi projects to be inaugurated in Karnataka and Maharashtra:

Karnataka:

> Modi will visit Yadgiri and Kalaburagi districts of Karnataka in the morning and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects related to irrigation, drinking water and a national road development project at Kodeka in the district from Yadgiri.

> Foundation stone of Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply system under Jal Jeevan mission would be laid in Kodekal, Yadgiri district. A 117 MLD water treatment plant will be built under the program. The project, which costs more than 2,050 crores will supply drinking water to about 2.3 million households in over 700 rural dwellings and three towns in Yadgiri district.

> The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal Upgrading and Upgrading Project (NLBC-ERM). The project, with a canal carrying capacity of 10,000 cusecs, can irrigate 4.5 lakh hectares of command area. It will benefit more than three lakh farmers in 560 villages in Kalaburgi, Yadagir and Vijaypur districts. The total cost of the project is approximately 4,700 crores, the PMO statement said.

> In the afternoon, Modi will travel to Malkhed village of Kalaburagi district, where he will distribute title deeds (hakku patra) to eligible beneficiaries from these newly declared income villages. During the program, he will also lay the foundation stone for the 71 km section of the NH-150C. This six-lane Greenfield road project is also part of the Surat-Chennai highway. It is built at a cost of more than 2,100 crores.

> The Surat-Chennai highway will cross six states: Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. It will reduce the existing route from 1,600 km to 1,270 km.

Maharashtra

> Modi will join Mumbai in the evening to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for worthwhile projects 38,800 crores in Mumbai. It will inaugurate two lines of the Mumbai Metro and will also enjoy a metro ride.

> To ensure urban mobility, it will also dedicate to the nation lines 2A and 7 of the Mumbai metro, worth approximately 12,600 crores. Metro Line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (Yellow Line) is about 18.6 km long, while Metro Line 7 connecting Andheri E – Dahisar E (Red Line) is about 16 km long. .5 km. The Prime Minister had laid the first stone of these lines in 2015.

> Modi will also launch the MUMBAI 1 mobile application and the Common National Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The app will make getting around easier, can be displayed at subway station entrance doors, and supports digital payment to purchase tickets through UPI.

> The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for seven wastewater treatment plants, which will be built at a cost of approximately 17,200 crores.

> He will also inaugurate 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana. This initiative provides essential medical services like check-ups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics completely free of charge to the population.

> Modi also laid the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai, namely the 360-bed Bhandup Municipal Multi-Specialty Hospital, the 306-bed Siddharth Nagar Hospital, Goregaon (west) and the Oshiwara Maternity Hospital in 152 beds.

> He will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

