Donald Trump plotting the first tweet since the ban was lifted – and he also wants to return to Facebook | American News





Donald Trump may soon start tweeting again, a confidant of the former president has revealed.

According to NBC News, advisers to his 2024 presidential campaign have been considering what his first job should be.

Trump had been banned from Twitter following the Capitol riots – but was allowed to return to the platform after Elon Musk’s takeover.

Image: Tear gas is thrown into a crowd of rioters during the storming of the Capitol in January 2021

A Republican, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations with Mr Trump about returning to the platform, said: “Trump is probably coming back to Twitter. It’s just a matter of how and when.

“He’s been talking about it for weeks, but Trump is speaking for Trump, so anyone can guess what he’s going to do or say or when.”

The former president also told Fox News he was in talks with Meta about a possible return to Facebook and Instagram.

He said: “We talk to them and we’ll see how it all goes.

“If they brought us back, that would help them a lot, and that’s fine with me. But they need us more than we need them.”

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player

0:49 Trump ‘unfit for any office’

Facebook said Trump’s ban would be reviewed after two years when it was imposed in January 2021 – that review date coming on January 7, 2023.

The social media giant said at the time the ban was imposed that Trump would only be allowed to return to the platform if the “risk to public safety” had diminished.

“We believe the banning of President Trump’s Facebook account has significantly distorted and inhibited public discourse,” Trump’s campaign wrote in a letter to Meta on Tuesday, according to a copy reviewed by NBC News.

Trump’s campaign did not threaten legal action, as some sources close to him believed he would.

Instead, he spoke about the importance of free speech and asked Meta for a “meeting to discuss President Trump’s speedy reinstatement on the platform.”

A spokesperson for Meta declined to comment on Mr. Trump beyond saying the company “will announce a decision in the coming weeks in accordance with the process we have set out.”

A Trump adviser who spoke to NBC News said his campaign believed Facebook would reinstate him.

House Democrats, including Adam Schiff of California, told Facebook last month to keep Trump off the platform.

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player

2:02 What are Trump’s chances?

Trump’s plans to expand his social media footprint also speak to the weak reach of Truth Social – the platform he created to reach his supporters.

The former US president has just over 4.8 million followers on the platform, compared to nearly 88 million on Twitter and 34 million on Facebook.

Facebook was crucial to Trump’s success in 2016, when his campaign used computer programming to tailor ads to viewer data – called microtargeting – which helped him raise money from small donors and send a campaign message from Democrat Hillary Clinton.

An internal Facebook report found that Trump ran 5.9 million different versions of ads, compared to Clinton’s 66,000, according to Bloomberg News.

