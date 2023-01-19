Jacinda Ardern comes out on top, unlike fellow leaders Boris Johnson, Scott Morison and Donald Trump

I am a woman politician above all human, she said Thursday. And so, leadership means being willing to step back and recognize when it’s time for someone else to do the job.

I gave everything. I believe that leading a country is the most privileged job one can have, but also one of the most difficult. You can’t and shouldn’t do this unless you have a full tank and a little more in reserve for those unexpected challenges.

Anthony Albanese, who is a natural ally to Ardern on a personal and political level, says she has shown the world how to lead with intelligence and strength.

She leaves the political scene on the left when she is personally undefeated. Scott Morrison is one of many who experienced the unfortunate alternative.

She demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities, he tweeted. Jacinda has been a strong supporter of New Zealand, an inspiration to so many and a great friend to me.

As usual, it’s a bit more complicated than that. According to Ardern, Labor will build on its strong record of progress in an election now set for October 14.

I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished over these two terms, she said. We are a strong, experienced and efficient team who have successfully led New Zealand through the biggest challenges our country has faced in decades.

But the public confidence that her party will win with or without her is not shared by many of her colleagues or by the latest polls.

Her international appeal has remained intact and will remain so as long as she leaves office voluntarily. The New York Times reacted to her impending resignation by describing her as a global liberal icon.

Yet Jacinda’s brilliance had faded considerably in New Zealand, hit by the country’s legacy of prolonged and ultra-strict COVID lockdowns and now inflation and high interest rates to match. A rise in violent crime has added to a general tenor of dissatisfaction while the delivery of Arderns’ early promises to end homelessness and lift children out of poverty seem even more distant.

Political problems have no doubt been compounded by the increasingly personal and vicious attacks on social media that have become such an ugly feature of modern political leadership. Although Ardern did not address it in his surprise announcement at an emotional press conference on Thursday, the assaults have been relentless and anything but kind.

Not that a successful leader is anything other than tough. Ardern herself describes her version of true leadership as kind but strong, empathetic but decisive, optimistic but focused.

She was still able to avoid the typical political maneuverings and behind-the-scenes compromises demanded of a backbench wannabe.

In 2017, his rapid rise to the leadership of a struggling and desperate Labor party a few months after his election to Parliament was immediately followed by a successful negotiation to become prime minister of a minority government. Its momentum has also benefited from the major economic and social reforms implemented over the past nine years by the Nationals.

But what cemented Arderns’ image internationally was his empathetic response to the massacre of 51 people at two mosques in 2019 by an Australian gunman expressing his hatred of Muslims and immigrants.

We represent diversity, kindness, compassion. A home for those who share our values, a refuge for those in need, she said at the time.

In 2020, amid the strictest COVID lockdowns and virtually no deaths in New Zealand, a grateful public voted for their government in a landslide victory.

In the space of two years, popular acclaim for the country’s COVID record following the global lockdown and lockdown of New Zealanders has been undermined by growing resentment over the social and economic costs of these policies.

Although Ardern is still relatively popular, Labors polls were steadily slipping into 2022 as the Nationals under Christopher Luxon began to look more attractive.

Ardern maintains his reasons for quitting are purely personal, including telling his partner that they can finally get married and that their daughter will be there for her first day at school.

Five years is considered a reasonable term for a CEO, although it is usually imposed on a political leader.

I know what this job takes, and I know I don’t have enough left in the tank to do it justice, she said. But I absolutely believe and I know there are others around me who do.

A stunned New Zealand Labor will spend the next few days frantically trying to figure out who.