Coronavirus: Chinese masses take the fight against Covid into their own hands as Xi Jinping sits down





BEIJING: Left to their own devices after China abruptly ended the world’s toughest Covid restrictions, Share Xue, 31, and her daughter were left with fevers of 40C (104F) and an expired bottle of Motrin .

I didn’t think it would be so difficult to get medicine, she said from the southern city of Guangzhou, recalling that she had expected the government to take charge and distribute medicine during her stay. illness last month. With hospitals overwhelmed, she turned to social media instead and found an app on WeChat that made it easy to donate to those in need.

About an hour after detailing his situation, a stranger called to offer two free Covid-19 test kits. Thirty minutes later a woman who had just recovered from Covid told him she could send two ibuprofen pills.

This is the first time I really feel the warmth of people helping each other,” Xue said. I will teach my child to do the same.

For 1.4 billion Chinese citizens who have seen the government dictate their movements since the start of the pandemic, the past six weeks have forced them to suddenly find ways to survive on their own. President Xi Jinping urged the public in early 2023 to go the extra mile to weather the wave of the virus, and state media urged people to take primary responsibility for their own health.

On Wednesday, before the Lunar New Year, Xi acknowledged that the current outbreak has been fierce while noting that dawn was just ahead. He called on local officials in rural areas especially to improve medical care and protect people’s health.

But for many on the ground who have suffered from Covid unaided, those pleas ring hollow. Traumatic experiences risk upsetting the social contract that underpins the legitimacy of the communist party: an acceptance of one-party rule in exchange for competent governance that keeps people safe and improves their lives. Instead, citizens now gain real-world experience by living effectively without the party.

Frustrated citizens feel like they’ve been shaken 180 degrees by narrow patrols zero covid society to navigate a viral jungle, said Diana Fu, an associate professor of political science at the University of Toronto. It became clear that the people are serving the people, not the party serving the people.

The chaos first erupted after China’s dramatic U-turn on Covid Zero, which came quickly after spontaneous protests against the lockdown. People rushed to get medicine, hospitals overflowed with infected patients and crematoria were overwhelmed with bodies. The government has issued national guidelines on self-quarantine and treatment, and some local authorities have distributed medicine to the elderly. But officials have not provided much clarity on Covid data or mobilized domestic resources to alleviate shortages.

As authorities dragged their feet on an effective Covid response, grassroots groups and businesses played a leading role. They have rolled out initiatives to coordinate drug supply, offer health advice, provide data on the health care situation and even reach often overlooked rural areas.

The WeChat medicine donation app recorded several million visits and more than 800,000 posts immediately after its launch on December 19. in 110 villages as of December 29 after family members signed them up via a Weibo post. NCP Relief, a grassroots group founded during the first outbreak in Wuhan, provides data on the availability of hospital beds in major cities, including Beijing and Shanghai.

very bad look

The government was very much in the Zero-Covid phase now that people are infected, that’s not helpful, said Hanzhang Liu, an assistant professor at Pitzer College who specializes in China politics. It’s a very bad look. I don’t think this episode has done the government any favors in terms of public support.

After cases appeared to peak in some parts of the country, the state recently decided to more actively address the resource shortage, providing each village clinic with two oximeters funded by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and at each city hospital an oxygen concentrator. . The government pledged on Monday to optimize the disbursement of tax funds and set up a dedicated channel to speed up official purchases of Covid and medical goods.

The resurgence of civil society has come despite an earlier crackdown by Xi, who has long feared that grassroots organizations are going rogue and beginning to lobby the government for policy demands. Shortly after taking power in 2013, Xi declared that civil society was a danger to the party-state, along with Western democracy and media freedom.

The wave of grassroots actions recalls the first Covid outbreak in Wuhan, when the state appealed to the public to provide medical resources and funds. This time around, however, local bodies are leading the way as the government has taken a step back, according to Bertram Lang, a research associate in political science at Goethe University Frankfurt.

That kind of spontaneity is definitely worth noting, he said. From the point of view of governments, being spontaneous is inherently dangerous.

State media highlighted stories of everyday people helping each other. Peoples Daily, the official mouthpiece of the Communist Party, published a report of a man from eastern Shandong Province delivering medicine to more than 1,000 people on his official Weibo-style Twitter account, while the agency Xinhua news outlet published a commentary celebrating the heartwarming forces of mutual aid and encouragement with cases of tip sharing and drug redistribution.

But people don’t seem impressed. Under the People’s Daily post, the first comment asked: Shouldn’t you think about why citizens help each other?

Jiangguo, a student in Beijing, started volunteering for a grassroots organization dedicated to Covid relief efforts once the situation turned dire. She calls hospitals in the capital to check if they have free beds, then enters the information into an online spreadsheet managed by the group.

Like many of her peers, she questions the government’s response reflecting a wider loss of faith in the Communist Party that could have consequences for years to come.

It was just too fast and too sudden, Jiangguo said of the abrupt U-turn in Covid controls. Which inevitably makes me think: why didn’t the government tell the public ahead of time to let us prepare first?

