Cohen meets with Trump prosecutors amid new silent money investigation





NEW YORK (AP) Former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen said he met for 2 hours on Tuesday with Manhattan prosecutors who have revived a years-old investigation into payments made to a porn star to silence her about an alleged extramarital affair.

Cohen said he was instructed not to disclose anyone present at the meeting or discuss in detail the prosecutors’ area of ​​interest.

I have tremendous confidence in the team I met yesterday, and in their depth and knowledge on this and other issues, Cohen said.

Cohen pleaded guilty in 2018 to federal charges of violating campaign finance law by arranging payments to porn actor Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal to prevent them from going public with alleged extramarital affairs with Trump. . Trump denied the cases.

The US Attorney’s Office in Manhattan decided not to sue Trump personally for the silent payments. The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office then began investigating the payments to see if any state laws had been violated.

No charges were brought against Trump during the tenure of former Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., who shifted the focus of Trump Organizations business practices investigations. The company was found guilty of tax evasion last month and fined $1.6 million.

After that sentencing, Vances’ successor, District Attorney Alvin Bragg, said his Trump investigation was moving to the next chapter, but he didn’t provide any details about where it would go next.

To focus on silent payments again would be to close the loop of the probe.

A message seeking comment was left with the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.

Bragg, a Democrat, has shown renewed interest in pursuing other charges, possibly against Trump himself. He also expressed concern about saying too much about the investigation, saying acknowledging or disclosing certain details could harm a potential case.

On Wednesday, Braggs’ office sent a letter to Mark Pomerantz, the former prosecutor who once oversaw the investigations of Trump’s offices, and his publisher Simon & Schuster, raising concerns that his books whose publication is scheduled for next month could significantly harm ongoing criminal investigations.

Braggs’ office said Pomerantz did not receive the required clearance before writing the book, People v. Trump, An Inside Account and that he could commit a crime if he illegally converted confidential government information for his personal benefit. The office seeks to review the manuscript before publication.

Pomerantz left the district attorney’s office last year after clashing with Bragg over the direction of the case and recently launched a nonprofit law firm, Free + Fair Litigation Group, with the former Trump prosecutor Carey Dunne and former NBA players union executive director Michele Roberts. .

In a statement, Pomerantz said: I am confident that all of my actions regarding the Trump investigation, including the writing of my forthcoming book, are consistent with my legal and ethical obligations.

As for Cohen, he met with Manhattan prosecutors more than a dozen times during the investigation, including three times while serving time in federal prison. Tuesday’s session was his first since Bragg took office last year.

Bragg, told The Associated Press in a recent interview that his office’s investigation into Trump and his businesses continues and no decision has been made on whether to indict the former president.

We will follow the facts and continue to do our job, Bragg said.

Trump, a Republican, decried the investigation as politically motivated.

Bragg said the investigation slowed while the Trump Organization case unfolded, in part because he didn’t want to harm the trial or result in motions to have the defense quashed.

Now that the trial is over, we now move on to the next chapter, which may allow us to do things that are not 100% secret, may involve contacting people outside the office to gather additional evidence, Bragg said.

Last month, as the trial was winding down, Bragg hired former acting assistant U.S. attorney general Matthew Colangelo to lead the Trump investigation and other white-collar investigations. Bragg and Colangelo worked together on Trump-related matters in the state attorney general’s office.

Manhattan prosecutors also investigated whether Trump deceived banks and tax authorities about asset values, an issue Cohen raised during his testimony before Congress in 2019. That case is now the subject of a civil lawsuit filed by New York Attorney General Letitia James.

On Twitter, follow Jim Mustian at twitter.com/JimMustian and Michael Sisak at twitter.com/mikesisak. Send confidential tips by visiting https://www.ap.org/tips/.

