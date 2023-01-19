Politics
PM Modi to announce 2 new Mumbai metro lines and launch projects worth Rs 38,000 cr today
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for a series of projects worth over Rs 38,000 crore in Mumbai. It will also flag Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 worth around Rs 12,600 crore.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the inauguration and foundation laying ceremony of waterway projects worth over Rs. 1,000 crores via video conference (PTI Photo)
By India Today Web Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Maharashtra and Karnataka on Thursday and will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 38,000 crore for development initiatives. The multiple projects aim to develop infrastructure, facilitate urban travel and strengthen healthcare in India’s financial capital, Mumbai.
“I look forward to visiting Karnataka and Maharashtra tomorrow, January 19. Various development works will be inaugurated or their foundation stones will be laid. These works cover various sectors and will boost development,” an official statement said.
PM Modi will inaugurate two Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 from Gundavali Metro Station in Andheri and also undertake a metro journey from the station. Both lines are worth around Rs 12,600 crore.
FOLLOW LIVE UPDATES FOR PM MODI’S VISIT TO MAHARASHTRA KARNATAKA HERE
Metro Line 2A which connects Dahisar E and DN Nagar to Andheri West (Yellow Line) is about 18.6 km long. Metro Line 7 connects Andheri EDahisar E (Red Line) and is about 16.5 km long.
Apart from this, it will also launch the MUMBAI 1 mobile app and the National Common Mobility Card – NCMC (Mumbai 1) which will facilitate travel. The mobile app can be displayed on subway station entrance doors and supports digital payment to purchase tickets through UPI.
The NCMC card will enable fast and contactless digital transactions, making the process easier with a seamless experience.
TREATMENT PLANTS AND HEALTH CENTERS
“The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for seven sewage treatment plants, which will be constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 17,200 crores. These sewage treatment plants will be installed at Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra , Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of approximately 2,460 MLD,” an official statement said.
It will inaugurate 20 “Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana” clinics to strengthen health infrastructure in Mumbai.
READ ALSO | PM Modi launches the world’s longest river cruise, MV Ganga Vilas, in Varanasi
The “Aapla Dawakhana” initiative provides the population with essential medical services such as check-ups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics free of charge.
The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals: a 360-bed multi-specialty municipal hospital in Bhandup, a 306-bed hospital in Goregaon (West) and a 152-bed maternity hospital in Oshiwara. This will benefit hundreds of thousands of city residents and provide them with top-notch medical facilities, the statement added.
ROAD PROJECTS
The Prime Minister will also launch a road concretization project worth Rs 6,100 crore for about 400 km of roads in the megacity. These concrete roads will ensure rapid movement as well as increased safety, while providing better drainage facilities and utility lines to avoid regular road digging, according to the statement.
Another important project is the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in South Mumbai for which the foundation stone will be laid.
This project aims to decongest the southern heritage node of the terminus, increase facilities, improve multimodal integration and conserve and restore the world-renowned iconic structure to its past glory, according to the statement. The redevelopment will cost more than Rs 1,800 crore.
In addition, the Prime Minister will also start the transfer of approved loans of more than one lakh beneficiaries under Prime Minister SVANidhi Yojana.
The BJP has set its sights on the cash-rich Mumbai civic body to unseat the rival faction Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) from power in the municipal elections, the timing of which has yet to be announced.
READ ALSO | PM Modi unveils project to provide essential medical supplies to developing countries
TRAFFIC DEVIATIONS IN PLACE
Mumbai Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the city today. “Between 12 p.m. and 9 p.m., entry of heavy vehicles on all roads, including the Western Express Freeway in the western suburbs, will be prohibited,” police said.
Ahead of the prime minister’s visit, some roads in the area will be closed to vehicles, while traffic will be diverted to other roads, traffic police said. Some roads were closed to traffic. On other roads, traffic will be diverted before the Prime Minister’s visit.
Aerial activities will not be permitted within the confines of police stations in the Bandra Kurla complex and nearby areas of Mumbai on Thursday.
Aerial activities, including the use of drones, paragliders and remote-controlled ultralight aircraft, will not be permitted from noon to midnight under the jurisdiction of four police stations, namely BKC, Andheri, Meghwadi and Jogeshwari on Thursday , Mumbai police said. in an order on Wednesday.
(With contributions from the agency)
