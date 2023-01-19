Report: Trump begs Facebook to bring him back





January 6, 2021 was undoubtedly one of the worst days in US history, but the one bright spot that came out of it was that it resulted in Donald Trump being banned and suspended from Twitter. and Facebook, which he previously used to both terrorize the nation on an hourly basis and win the 2016 election. Unfortunately, that two-year reprieve may not last much longer.

While Twitter boss Elon Musk reinstated the Trump account in November, thanks to the new owners’ laissez-faire approach to hate speech and a history of doing terrible things, the parent company of Facebook, Meta, had suspended the ex-president for two years, after which it would review the situation. This two-year period ended on January 7, 2023 and the former guy is, unsurprisingly, growing nervous.

NBC News reports that the Trumps 2024 campaign sent a letter to Meta on Tuesday in which it wrote: We believe the banning of President Trump’s Facebook account has significantly distorted and inhibited public discourse. He reportedly went on to talk about the conservatives’ favorite topic of free speech that they don’t actually understand and asked for a meeting to discuss President Trump’s quick reinstatement on the platform.

On the day Facebook suspended the Trump account, CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote: The shocking events of the past 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and legal transition. power to his elected successor, Joe Biden. , adding that Trump’s decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters on Capitol Hill has rightly upset people in the United States and around the world. Zuckerberg also said the company removed these statements yesterday because we believe their effect and likely intent would be to provoke further violence.

And while there’s no reason to believe Trump has changed in any way and wouldn’t use Facebook to do the exact same thing if he loses in 2024, an adviser told NBC that the campaign expects Facebook to lift the two-year ban and reinstate the ex-president. (A spokesperson for Meta said the company will announce a decision in the coming weeks in accordance with the process we have set out.) What if Trump isn’t released? You better bet his lackeys in Congress are ready to fight on his behalf.

As for Trump’s return to Twitter, which is complicated by the fact that he owns a shittier version of the site called Truth Social, a source familiar with the matter told NBC News, Trump is likely returning to Twitter. It’s just a matter of how and when. Another said the former guy had been soliciting comments for weeks to return to Twitter, adding that his campaign advisers had also come up with ideas for his first tweet. What we’re guessing involved scoffing at poorly photoshopped images of him and wondering, which sounds better: your favorite president is back or I bet you missed your favorite president?

