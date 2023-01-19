Stop rushing to court Prime Minister and start talks

Was it only a week since Rishi Sunak and Nicola Sturgeon dined together in Inverness?

I like to think that they toasted a new beginning in the relationship between their two governments. A sort of calm after the storms, but a calm nonetheless. Ah well, it was good while it lasted.

Since Monday we are back to intergovernmental relations being fought like a pub fight in EastEnders, both sides on the sidewalk, broken glass all around and cries of Leave it, they ain’t worth it! fill the night air.

How tempting to walk away and let them be. A plague on both their homes. We were about to face the idea of ​​the general election being used as a de facto referendum, whatever that means. Now another runaway train, the Section 35 Express, is rolling down the track. How much constitutional drama can one expect from a small but beautifully formed nation?

Knowing the main protagonists as we do makes the start even more attractive. It was inevitable, not least because he had been threatening him for a while, that Alister Jack blocked the Gender Recognition Reform Bill as passed by the Scottish Parliament. It was equally predictable, not least because she has form in this area, that Nicola Sturgeons’ response would be, See you in court.

Read more: Robison says there’s nothing you can do to stop the law

But on the grounds that no issue has ever been resolved faster for solicitors’ involvement, and because it will cost the Scottish taxpayer another fortune in costs if a legal action proceeds, the sensible solution here would be to do a round table.

That nice Mr. Jack offered as much in his letter to the Prime Minister. I am happy to meet you if you wish. Isn’t that fancy? It looked like he could even pull out the right cookies.

Yet the first thing to note about the Secretary of State for Scotland is that he is definitely getting into it. Stir the pot. Play the goat. He’s there like no Tory minister has been since the last one (would we be okay with Liz Truss calling Nicola Sturgeon an attention seeker?). He is so brazen that you almost admire his nerve.

It’s hard to say which was the biggest giveaway. Perhaps it was the break from the dry legal language of her letter to emphasize the chilling effects the bill would have on single-sex spaces. Play gallery there.

Or was he publishing his reasons for blocking the bill after it rose in the Commons, leaving MPs barely time to digest the details?

We don’t see much of Mr. Jack, busy as he does what he does, so it can be difficult to get the man under control. For some, the last time he saw him was in Downing Street where he was part of a small crowd waiting to greet Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie. There stood Mr. Jack, Jacob Rees-Mogg on his left, Nadine Dorries on his right. He shook Mr Johnson’s shoulder and the PM returned the favor. Carrie planted a kiss on both cheeks.

Analysis: Scottish Government lawyers will have a field day

Seeing how close he is to the former Prime Minister, one wonders if Mr Johnson has passed on his advice on how to annoy the Scots. Could it have been a case of revenge best served cold for the frosty reception Mr Johnson received from Nicola Sturgeon on the steps of Bute House? A little mischief on the part of the old chief? Smaller things happened.

Could Boris Johnson participate in his usual misdeeds? (Picture: NewsQuest)

There is a need to cast a wide net when trying to determine why Mr. Jack first floundered with a Section 35 order, as his stated reasons make little or no sense.

He doesn’t want a divergence, for example, between Scotland and the UK, but it’s been an integral part of the relationship from the start. If we’ve managed to manage separate legal and educational systems all this time, dealing with different gender recognition processes is certainly manageable.

Otherwise, resolve the difficulty in another way rather than using the nuclear option in section 35.

The main idea of ​​Mr Jacks’ opposition is that the Scottish Bill would have a negative impact on the working of equality legislation across the UK. Imagine that never happening during all the years of discussions and consultations on the subject. Don’t we feel foolish now? What made us think there was no conflict with the Equality Act 2010? Was this the part of the bill that said: for the avoidance of doubt, nothing in this law amends the Equality Act 2010? Or was parliament crossing its fingers and hoping for the best for this one?

All this could be the subject of discussions between London and Edinburgh. Unless Mr. Jack objects to any reform of the process, in which case that’s a whole other discussion.

There will be those who will say that Mrs. Sturgeon shouldn’t bother with arguments. She could just sit back and relish the fight with London, play it for all the votes it’s worth. Negotiation carries a risk of defeat.

I understand. Of course, Mr. Jack has built an elephant trap, one so big it can be seen from space, so get around it. Take Michelle Obama’s advice: when they go down, you go up high. Be the greatest politician. Smother your opponents within reason. Crush them with your arguments. If none of this works, consider going to court.

I caught an interview with Henry McLeish on The Nine the other night. The former prime minister drew a comparison between the now stalled Gender Reform Bill and his own push to bring free personal care over objections from Downing Street.

I met the Chancellor, I met the Prime Minister, I met the Health Secretary, he recalls. They didn’t like this one at all and asked me to drop it. But I didn’t, because we had the legal jurisdiction, it was in Scotland’s interests and he had cross-party support.

Sure, the ministers he met were from his own party, but Blair and Brown were no pushovers.

Read more: Sarwar refuses to criticize Starmer over bill issues

Ms. Sturgeon has the added difficulty of dealing with the Tories, but again, let’s be positive.

Think of it as a test, because you can be sure the audience will see it that way. If the Prime Minister and his colleagues cannot deal with the likes of Mr Jack on a relatively simple, albeit controversial, issue such as this, it does not bode well for Scotland in the independence negotiations .