PM Modi Karnataka Maharashtra Tours Mumbai Metro Lines Traffic Diversions Surat Chennai Expressway Live Updates





Image source: PTI A cutout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi put up in preparation for his rally, at the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai. PM Modi’s Maharashtra, Karnataka Tour: Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for various development projects in Karnataka and Maharashtra worth more than Rs 38,000 crores. In Karnataka, Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for the 6-lane green Surat-Chennai highway among other projects. In Mumbai, the Prime Minister will inaugurate lines 2A and 7 of the metro. He will also attend a ceremony to be held at the MMRDA grounds in the BandraKurlaComplex (BKC), a high-end shopping mall, in Mumbai. Ahead of his visit, several security arrangements were made in Mumbai and an advisory was issued regarding traffic diversions and protocols to be followed during Modi’s visit. Ahead of the prime minister’s visit, some roads in the area will be closed to vehicles, while traffic will be diverted to other roads, traffic police said. Aerial activities, including the use of drones, paragliders and remote-controlled ultralight aircraft, will not be permitted from noon to midnight under the jurisdiction of four police stations, namely BKC, Andheri, Meghwadi and Jogeshwari on Thursday , Mumbai police said. in an order. Terrorist or anti-social elements may attack using drones, paragliders, remote-controlled ultralight aircraft, etc., so such aerial activities are prohibited for the day. There is every likelihood of breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility and there is also grave danger to human life, health, safety and damage to public property as a result of this, the government said. arrangement. Security has been tightened as a large number of VIPs are expected to attend the BKC for the Prime Minister’s event, a Mumbai police official said. An order issued by the traffic police said: “A large number of people from Mumbai and other cities in Maharashtra are expected to attend Prime Minister Modi’s programme. Therefore, between 12 noon and 9 p.m., entry of heavy vehicles on all roads in the area, including the Western Express Highway, will be banned, however ambulances, school buses and other buses have been exempted from this restriction. There will be no entry to vehicles coming from Western Express Highway (WEH), Dharavi and Bandra-Worli Sea Link via BKC Family Court towards Kurla and also no entry to vehicles coming from Saint Dnyaneshwar Road towards Kurla . There will be no entry for vehicles coming from the Government Colony, Kanakiya Palace and Valmiki Nagar via BKC premises to Chunabhatti and Kurla, he said. Vehicles are prohibited from Surve Junction and Razzak Junction via BKC premises to Western Express Highway, Dharavi and Worli Sea Link, it added. There must be ‘No Parking’ on any road within BKC premises. WEH, Bandra-Worli Sea Link vehicles passing through BKC premises towards Kurla should take a road to MMRDA Junction and continue via Dharavi T Junction towards Kurla and Eastern Express Highway, traffic police said. The traffic police have set up alternative routes. Vehicles coming from Saint Dnyaneshwar Nagar via BKC Premises Income Tax Junction should continue along Guru Nanak Hospital-Jagat Vidya Mandir Junction-Kala Nagar Junction and via Dharavi T Junction towards Kurla. Vehicles traveling to Kurla from Kherwadi area via BKC premises should turn around from Valmiki Nagar and pass through Government Colony-Kala Nagar Junction-Dharavi T junction towards Kurla. (With PTI entries) READ ALSO |Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several multi-million dollar projects tomorrow in electoral ward Karnataka READ ALSO |PM Modi to BJP workers: ‘Reach out to educated Muslims, refrain from making unsolicited remarks against the community’ latest news from india

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/news/india/pm-modi-karnataka-maharashtra-visit-traffic-diversions-mumbai-metro-lines-surat-chennai-expressway-latest-news-live-updates-2023-01-19-840447 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos