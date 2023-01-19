Donald Trump prepares his return on Facebook and Twitter





Organizing a return to the White House, Donald Trump is seeking to regain control of his powerful social media accounts.

With access to his Twitter account, Trump’s campaign is formally asking Facebook’s parent company to unblock his account after it was locked in response to the US Capitol riot two years ago.

We believe the banning of President Trump’s Facebook account has significantly distorted and inhibited public discourse, the Trump campaign wrote in its letter to Meta on Tuesday, according to a copy reviewed by NBC News.

Trump’s campaign did not threaten legal action, as some sources close to Trump believed he would. Instead, he spoke about the importance of free speech and asked Meta for a meeting to discuss President Trump’s quick reinstatement on the platform.

A spokesperson for Meta declined to comment on Trump beyond saying the company will announce a decision in the coming weeks in accordance with the process we have set out.

Facebook and Twitter banned Trump a day after a mob of his supporters, many of whom admitted in federal court that they had been whipped by his lies from a stolen election, stormed the Capitol and interfered with Congress as it counts electoral votes to certify Joe Bidens 2020 Presidential Victory.

Facebook eventually decided to institute a limited ban on Trump that would be reviewed after two years, beginning January 7 this year.

Twitter was planning a permanent ban, but new owner Elon Musk reinstated the Trump account on November 19 and then criticized the company’s former management for the ban.

Trump, however, has yet to tweet.

Trump is likely to return to Twitter. It’s just a matter of how and when, said a Republican who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private conversations with Trump about returning to the platform. He’s been talking about it for weeks, but Trump is speaking for Trump, so everyone’s guess what the hell is doing or saying or when.

Another Trump confidant who also did not want to be identified speaking about conversations with him said Trump had sought for weeks to come back to Twitter and that his campaign advisers also came up with ideas for his first tweet.

Some advisers said Trump may be limited in posting on other social media platforms now that he has founded his own, called Truth Social. Truth Social declined to comment on the alleged limitations, and a Trump spokesperson said the campaign thinks the hell can go back to Twitter as before.

Another Trump adviser, who told him about Facebook and shared most of the private conversation with NBC News on condition of anonymity, said his campaign believes Facebook will eventually honor the two-year ban and reinstate him, but that he is ready to commit. with House Republicans who control the lower house of Congress to defend Trump’s interests and pressure Meta. The adviser said Congress would likely review Section 230 of the federal law affecting social media companies.

If Facebook wants to have that fight, fine, but the House is leverage, and keeping Trump out of Facebook just seems political, the adviser said, noting that House Democrats like Adam Schiff of California told Facebook the month last to keep Trump off the platform.

Trump continued to post harmful election content on Truth Social that would likely violate Facebook policies, and we have every reason to believe he would bring similar conspiratorial rhetoric back to Facebook, given the chance, wrote Schiff in a letter to Meta signed by three fellow Democrats.

Trump’s plans to expand his social media footprint also testify to the limits of Truth Socials’ reach. Trump has just over 4.8 million followers on the platform, compared to nearly 88 million on Twitter and 34 million on Facebook.

Twitter and Facebook have been the punchline of Trump’s boxing campaign style.

Facebook was crucial to Trump’s success in 2016, when his campaign used computer programming to tailor ads to viewer data called microtargeting, which helped him raise money from small donors and spread the campaign. of Democrat Hillary Clinton. An internal Facebook report found that Trump ran 5.9 million different versions of ads, compared to Clinton’s 66,000, according to Bloomberg News.

But Facebook later changed its rules, including a limitation on high-volume advertising, and Trump’s campaign protested. An employee of Trump’s 2016 and 2020 campaigns who was not authorized to speak publicly said the changes limit the ability of Trump organizations to use Facebook in the same way as in 2016.

Twitter has been credited with encouraging Trump’s political rise, but his freewheeling style came across as lopsided, even to many Republicans who began to object to his use of Twitter.

In its report on the Capitol riot, the House of Representatives committee on January 6 noted several times that Trump used Twitter to call people in Washington, DC, saying: Be there, it will be crazy! After his supporters sacked the Capitol, according to the report, Trump initially refused to use his Twitter account to tell them to leave and instead criticized Vice President Mike Pence for refusing to help nullify the election. , which further enraged the crowd.

The next day, Twitter permanently bans Trump. Facebook also instituted its ban that day.

The shocking events of the past 24 hours clearly demonstrate that President Donald Trump intends to use his remaining time in office to undermine the peaceful and legal transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden, wrote the Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg denouncing Trump’s decision to use his platform to condone rather than condemn the actions of his supporters on Capitol Hill has rightly upset people in the United States and around the world.

We removed these statements yesterday because we judged their effect and likely intent would be to provoke further violence, Zuckerberg wrote.

Zuckerberg also pointed out that Trump had broken Facebook’s rules over the years, but that Meta responded by removing or labeling the posts as violations, instead of banning it, because the public is entitled to the most access. as wide as possible to political discourse, even to controversial discourse. .

But the current context is now fundamentally different, involving the use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government, he said.

Facebook then referred the ban to its independent oversight board, which upheld it but criticized the company for the indefinite nature of the suspension, calling it an indefinite, standard-free sanction in a company statement released May 5. 2021 by Metas Business President, Nick Clegg. On June 4, Clegg announced the two-year provisional suspension.

At the end of this period, we will turn to experts to assess whether the risk to public safety has diminished, Clegg wrote at the time. We will assess external factors, including instances of violence, restrictions on peaceful assembly, and other markers of civil unrest. If we determine that there is still a serious risk to public safety, we will extend the restriction for a specified period and continue to reassess until that risk has diminished.

Trump’s campaign noted that time has passed, and in its letter quoted Clegg as saying in October that any private company should be very thoughtful when it seeks, fundamentally, to silence political voices.

We agree, the Trump campaign wrote in the letter to Clegg, Zuckerberg and Joel Kaplan, Facebook’s vice president of global public policy.

We also believe that a continued ban would essentially be, in Mr. Clegg’s words, a deliberate effort by a private company to silence Mr. Trump’s political voice, the Trump campaign wrote. Moreover, every day that President Trump’s political voice remains silenced fosters inappropriate interference in the American political and electoral process.

