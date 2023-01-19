Erdogan hints at Turkish elections in May





President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that Turkey will hold elections on May 14, a month earlier than he previously announced, setting the countdown to perhaps the biggest vote in century-old history. of the Republic. Polls show the parliamentary and presidential elections will be close, and they mark Erdogan’s biggest test in his two decades at the helm of regional military power, a major NATO member and a major emerging market economy. With an opposition alliance vowing to roll back the president’s unorthodox economic policies, the vote will also decide how Turkey is governed and what role it could play in mitigating conflict in Ukraine and the Middle East. Addressing MPs from his Islamist-origin AK Party (AKP) in parliament, Erdogan said the Turks would throw out opposition at the polls on the same date as the 1950 elections. “The people will say ‘enough’ to these coup supporters, this ambitious but incompetent Table of Six, on the same day after 73 years,” Erdogan said of the six-party alliance seeking to overthrow him. In the elections of May 14, 1950, the Democratic Party wins against the Republican People’s Party (CHP), which has ruled Turkey for 27 years since its founding – and which is the largest party in the opposition alliance current. Last year, Erdogan reiterated that the vote would take place in June, but earlier this month he said the date could be brought forward from the planned June 18. Erdogan has championed religious piety, military-backed diplomacy and low interest rates despite inflation that topped 85% in October. His opponents promise a radical change in the event of victory but have not yet chosen a presidential candidate. The ruling AKP is still Turkey’s strongest party and is likely to remain a potent force in parliament, but opinion polls show Erdogan trailing some potential challengers.

