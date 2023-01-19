Judge’s words could come back to haunt Donald Trump





A federal judge said Tuesday that a California woman who was convicted of charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot “followed instructions from then-President Trump,” language that officials say experts, could come back to haunt the former president in a potential criminal case.

Trump is currently not charged in connection with the attack on the Capitol, when a mob of his supporters stormed the building in an effort to prevent certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

But last month, the now disbanded House committee that investigated the riot referred Trump to the Justice Department on charges including inciting or assisting an insurrection.

Before his supporters stormed the Capitol, Trump held the Stop the Steal rally, where he warned attendees they’d have ‘no more country’ if they didn’t ‘fight like hell’ . Trump’s actions to Stop the Steal were the focus of District Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly’s opinion on Tuesday in the Jan. 6 Danean MacAndrew case.

Supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump demonstrate inside the Capitol on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC Inset, Trump arrives for a New Year’s Eve event at his Mar-a-Lago home on December 31, 2022 in Palm Beach, in Florida. A federal judge said Tuesday that a California woman who was convicted of charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol riot “followed instructions from then-President Trump,” language that officials say experts, could come back to haunt the former president in a potential criminal case. Brent Stirton/Getty Images; Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Kollar-Kotelly said Trump “eponymously urged his supporters to, in fact, stop the robbery by marching to the Capitol” during the Jan. 6 rally. Although she saw many signs that her presence on Capitol Hill was illegal, MacAndrew carried on as she “answered former President Trump’s call,” Kollar-Kotelly wrote.

The judge’s assertion in her findings of fact “has no direct legal effect” on the investigation underway on January 6, but it should not be overlooked, according to former federal prosecutor Michael McAuliffe.

McAuliffe told Newsweek that “it’s remarkable every time a federal judge publicly attributes criminal behavior to following the directives of a then-sitting president.”

“It’s one more sign that the evidence in a growing body of lawsuits against the January 6 insurgency points to Trump as a culpable participant,” he added.

Bill Dunlap, a law professor at Quinnipiac University, said the Kollar-Kotelly discovery is unlikely to play a “significant role” in future charges against Trump. Dunlap told Newsweek that the judge’s main point was to establish that MacAndrew did what she knowingly and intentionally did when she “joined the protest at Trump’s request.”

But there were other Jan. 6 defendants who blamed Trump for what happened that day, with some saying they thought they were following his orders, Axios reported.

“The fact that so many January 6 protesters pointed to Trump’s speech as a motivating factor will most likely come into play” in a potential criminal case where he is accused of inciting the insurrection, a said Dunlap.

Craig Trocino, an attorney, professor and director of the University of Miami Law School’s Innocence Clinic, also noted that other defendants on Jan. 6 tried to defend their actions by pointing to Trump. The extent of the impact of Kollar-Kotelly’s finding of fact would depend on what Trump was charged with if indicted.

If Trump was accused of inciting insurrection, “then the language and conduct of the incitement becomes relevant,” Trocino told Newsweek. He added that when Trump’s language and conduct become relevant, the subsequent actions of people who heard it also become relevant.

“And now we have a court finding that this person went and did what they did in direct relation to the words that were used,” Trocino said.

Whether that could be used against Trump remains to be seen, but “I think it’s definitely going in that direction,” he said.

Prosecutors may also be encouraged to indict Trump because of Kollar-Kotelly’s language, according to Tamara Lave, a former San Diego public defender and law professor at the University of Miami School of Law.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has come under pressure from Democrats to indict Trump for Jan. 6, while Republicans have opposed the idea of ​​Trump being prosecuted.

Although any prosecutor who indicts Trump would still have to prove guilt on all charges beyond a reasonable doubt, Kollar-Kotelly’s language could provide “political cover” for a prosecutor seeking to bring a case against the former president. , Lave told Newsweek.

Newsweek has reached out to a Trump attorney for comment.

