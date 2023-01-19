Xi Jinping fears rural Covid outbreak; Chinese drugmakers ramp up production of warfoot





Chinese President Xi Jinping (file) Photo: Reuters beijing: Chinese pharmaceutical companies rushed to produce COVID-19 therapies on Thursday after President Xi Jinping expressed concern over a surge of vacationers heading to rural areas unprepared for surprise outbreaks , reported Reuters. Xi’s remarks come just over a month after his government abruptly lifted its tough “zero-COVID” rules, which for three years had mostly protected China’s 1.4 billion people from the disease, but which at the end of November had provoked numerous demonstrations. Up to 36,000 people could die from the disease every day as travel increases during the busy Lunar New Year holiday period, according to the latest forecast from UK health data company Airfinity. China said last Saturday that between Dec. 8 and Jan. 12, about 60,000 COVID patients had died in hospital, about ten times more than previous revelations. But that figure does not include those who die at home, and some Chinese doctors say they are barred from listing COVID on death certificates. According to health experts, official Chinese statistics likely underestimate the full impact of the infection. “Based on reports of overwhelmed hospitals and long lines outside funeral homes, we could estimate that more COVID deaths have occurred so far, possibly more than 600,000 instead of just 60,000,” said Ben Cowling, an epidemiologist at the University of Hong Kong. was reported by Reuters. As patients struggle to fight the disease on their own, China’s turbulent transition away from a regime that imposed periodic COVID testing, travel restrictions and mass lockdowns has also led to a drug rush. Drug producers in China are stepping up operations to triple their capacity to produce essential fever and cough medicines to meet growing demand, the China Daily said Thursday. China has relied on local vaccines to fight the outbreak, eschewing international vaccines which some studies have found to be more effective, while other foreign COVID-19 treatments are hard to come by in China.

