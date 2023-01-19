BJP chief on PM Modi’s message on minorities: Not the first time





Prime Minister Modi has advised leaders to avoid inflammatory language. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always chastised those who stir up discord, a senior BJP leader told NDTV, a day after he allegedly nudged those who made provocative comments at a party congress. “This is not the first time he talks about this. Prime Minister Modi has always censured people who create rifts in society. Prime Minister Modi never accepts such a statement from members of his party. He warns these people, and they must also take action,” Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said in an exclusive interview. Mr. Naqvi, one of the most prominent Muslim figures in the BJP and former Minister of Minority Affairs, said: “All sections of Pasmanda society, Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs and Christians believe in the brand of inclusive development of Prime Minister Modi”. “Prime Minister Modi has always strived to advance all sections of society. But you should look to the other side. The secular trade union remains silent on toxic statements. Congress, Mamata [Banerjee] Yes Akilesh [Yadav] I will never object to such comments,” he added. Addressing a BJP national executive meeting in Delhi on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi advised leaders to avoid inflammatory remarks on “irrelevant issues” such as movies and Bollywood because “they put the agenda of the party’s development on the back burner,” the PTI news agency reported. , citing sources. The comments come amid a campaign against movie stars like Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan and their films by some BJP leaders and members. Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release, “Pathaan”, has sparked attacks, including the vandalism of theaters, by leaders and groups linked to the party. Reminding them that with only around 400 days left for the national elections in 2024, party members should serve every branch but not expect votes in return, Prime Minister Modi is reported to have said. “The Prime Minister has called on BJP workers to meet Pasmanda Muslims, the Bohra community, Muslim professionals and educated Muslims without expecting votes in return,” sources quoted by the news agency said. ANI.

