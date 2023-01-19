Politics
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson receives ‘Citizen of Kyiv’ honor from Ukrainian mayor
Boris Johnson received the ‘Citizen of Kyiv’ award from the Ukrainian mayor at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on January 19.
“I spoke in Davos with Boris Johnson, a great friend of Ukraine,” Klitschko said on Telegram.
“I had the opportunity to present him with an award from the Ukrainian capital – the title of honorary citizen of Kyiv.”
He added: “The decision on his posting was approved by Kyiv City Council at the end of November last year.
“Boris visited the Ukrainian capital several times – both in peace and at the most dramatic moment of our struggle against the Russian aggressor.
“As Prime Minister of Great Britain, Johnson did everything possible to help Ukraine. And continues to support us and convince the civilized world of the necessary support.
A video of the presentation, which was filmed at the Ukrainian House in Davos, revealed that the former British prime minister was seen as a “great friend” of Ukraine.
Vitali, accompanied by his brother Wladimir, said he was grateful for “everything” Johnson had done for Ukraine.
“Welcome to the Ukrainian house,” the video begins.
“And it will be great to see everyone come together.
“United at this critical time for our country. And now I have a special mission.
“It’s great to see so many friends from our homeland and to see great friends from Ukraine, Boris Johnson.
“We Ukrainians appreciate everything you do for our homeland. And we have a mission from our citizens, citizens of Kyiv to give you honorary Ukrainian citizenship of Kyiv. From Ukraine, citizen of Kyiv.
Boris enthusiastically thanked the mayor of Kyiv and said ‘Putin had made a catastrophic mistake’ in attacking Ukraine.
“Thank you very much. Thank you guys Thank you very much, Mayor Vitali,” Johnson said.
“Thanks very much.”
He added: “Vladimir issued one of my passports. Thank you very much. Freedom pass. My Kyiv metro pass and I just want to say what a huge honor it is.
“I first met Mr Mayor many years ago when I was Mayor of London. And he came to me, and he said, come to Kyiv, and I did that when I was foreign minister.
“And you very kindly showed me around your city, your beautiful, beautiful city. And I talked to many Ukrainians. And I realized then that if ever Putin was crazy enough to invade Ukraine, Ukrainians would fight and win. And that’s what’s going to happen.”
“And there is no doubt in my mind that Putin made a catastrophic mistake,” he continued.
“And the only thing we, the friends of Ukraine, have to do now is to continue to support Ukraine with tanks, planes and whatever it takes. With financial resources until the Ukraine wins, and may Ukraine once again become a free, sovereign and independent European country.
“That’s what we all want to achieve. Thank you. Thank you for inviting me. Thank you for welcoming me to Ukraine House.
“Thank you very much. Thank you.”
Vitali Kltschko in Davos presented Boris Johnson with an award – the title of honorary citizen of the city of Kyiv. pic.twitter.com/XtUv3OkF4N
— FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) January 18, 2023
