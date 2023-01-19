Donald Trump says he has never read a book accusing him of rape





NEW YORK (AP) — Former President Donald Trump said he never read any part of a book in which columnist E. Jean Carroll accused him of raping her in a dressing room. department store in the mid-1990s, according to unsealed court records. Wednesday.

Trump was questioned under oath in October by attorneys for Carroll, who is suing the Republican. During his 5 1/2 hour deposition, Trump said he had not read Carroll’s book, “What Do We Need Men For?” and did not see excerpts of it in a New York magazine article when the book was released in 2019.

Portions of the transcript of Trump’s deposition were ordered unsealed from court records by a judge who would preside over a trial.

Carroll, a former longtime Elle magazine columnist, accused Trump in the book of attacking her in an upscale Manhattan department store in late 1995 or early 1996 after they met by chance and exchanged light-hearted banter about who should try on a piece of lingerie.

After the book was published, Trump said the encounter never happened and claimed Carroll was catching up to fuel book sales. He also said he had never met Carroll and dismissed her as “not my type”.

He said a photograph showing him with Carroll and their two wives at an event in 1987 was apparently an unforgettable encounter at a reception line.

Carroll’s attorney, Roberta Kaplan, asked Trump if he had read the book or any part of it.

” No never. I’ve never actually seen the book,” he replied.

Kaplan also asked Trump about the black-and-white photograph that shows him with Carroll, his husband and Trump’s wife, Ivana Trump, who died last July at 73.

Trump pointed to Carroll in the photo and said, “That’s Marla.”

“Are you saying Marla is in that photo?” Kaplan asked.

“It’s Marla, yeah. She’s my wife,” Trump replied, according to the transcript, apparently referring to Marla Maples, whom he married several years after the photo was taken.

Trump’s attorney, Alina Habba, chimed in to say, “No, it’s Carroll.”

“Oh, I see,” Trump said then.

The four-dozen-page transcript excerpts released Wednesday came a week after several dozen other pages were unsealed by the court.

Habba did not immediately comment on Wednesday. Kaplan declined to comment.

The deposition was videotaped, but the recording was not made part of the public record for two unspecified damages lawsuits Carroll brought against Trump.

Carroll initially sued him for defamation, claiming his statements damaged his reputation. In November, she filed a separate lawsuit claiming she owed damages for rape, a legal avenue made possible when New York State enacted a temporary law allowing adult rape victims to sue their abusers. , even though the attacks took place decades ago.

In the Unsealed Pages on Wednesday, Kaplan asked Trump if he was referring to Carroll’s physical appearance in pictures when he said she wasn’t his type.

“Physically, she’s not my type, and now that I’ve vicariously learned about her, she wouldn’t be my type in any way,” he said, calling her accusation “ridiculous.”

Late in the deposition after Trump called Carroll a “sick woman,” Kaplan confronted him with the accusations that two dozen women have leveled against him, asking, “They’re all sick too, aren’t they?”

Trump replied, “I don’t know any of these people or very many of them. I mean, every once in a while you get – I think a lot of famous people get framed, and a lot of them are fake and some of them are real. But in my case – “

“None of this is true?” Kaplan interrupted him.

“I would say. I mean, I don’t see any. I mean, you didn’t show me anything,” Trump replied, according to the transcript.

