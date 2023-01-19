China’s Xi Jinping warns of spread of Covid as millions travel for Lunar New Year

Xi Jinping has expressed concern over the spread of Covid-19 in rural China on the eve of the Lunar New Year, in the most direct acknowledgment by Chinese presidents of the worsening health crisis since the sudden abandonment of his zero-Covid strategy in early December.

The Lunar New Year holiday in China marks the largest annual human migration in the world. Officials have projected that the country’s 1.4 billion people will make 2 billion trips to see family in the coming weeks, about two-thirds of pre-pandemic levels.

Experts have warned the period could become the biggest superspreader event since the virus emerged in Wuhan, central China, in late 2019.

Xi, who was speaking at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, said he was now mainly concerned about rural areas and rural residents as China entered a new phase in its pandemic response.

China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong has demanded increased efforts from lower-level officials to increase medical resources and better prepare for the treatment of serious cases. He also ordered the reintroduction of stricter sanitary measures in nursing homes and welfare facilities given the vulnerability of the elderly in China.

For many urban Chinese, the vacation is their first trip home in three years, but concern remains about the infection spreading to less protected rural areas. Prior to Xi’s speech, authorities were already discouraging travel and large gatherings.

After Beijing lifted its zero-Covid restrictions last month, outbreaks surged in urban areas and internal government estimates suggest hundreds of millions of people caught the virus within weeks. Authorities have reported nearly 60,000 Covid-related deaths in hospitals across the country since restrictions ended.

The State Council, China’s cabinet, last week issued strict guidelines urging villagers to limit congregations at temples, festivals and other mass gatherings in rural areas. The guidelines also urged people returning home to reduce contact with older people, especially those with underlying medical conditions.

In recent weeks, officials from several rural counties in Hunan, Shaanxi and Heilongjiang provinces have issued warnings, with a local government recommending people not to return to their hometowns unless necessary.

China’s transport ministry has predicted around 2 billion trips will be made during this year’s holiday, double the number recorded last year during the height of Covid travel restrictions Qilai Shen / Bloomberg

The caution partly reflects concerns about poorer health infrastructure and drug shortages in rural areas. State media reported this month that a central government agency responsible for rural development had instructed local authorities to keep the drugs available in rural China for more than two weeks.

Zeng Guang, former China chief epidemiologist at the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, told officials to focus on pandemic management efforts such as opening designated Covid wards and distributing drugs to rural areas. , according to a local media report last Thursday.

So far, our priority has been major cities, Zeng said. It’s time to focus on rural areas. Many elderly, sick and disabled people in the countryside are being left behind in terms of Covid treatment.

The influx of travel could provide a much-needed economic boost, as Chinese consumers typically spend more on food, alcohol and new clothes during the holidays. We will see many more consumers engage in tourism, which could help boost overall spending, said Ernan Cui, China consumer analyst at Gavekal Dragonomics.

But recent research from Gavekal also suggests that Chinese consumers remain cautious, with many willing to delay purchases for fear that they or family members will catch the virus. Retail sales fell 1.8% year on year in December, an improvement from the 5.9% drop in November, official data showed on Tuesday.

Higher-income groups, those less affected by Covid and already seeing the benefits of easing restrictions, are more likely to engage in revenge consumption, Cui said, referring to pent-up demand after years of confinement. This is already visible in cities like Beijing. Most people, however, are still a little cautious.

Travel warnings issued by rural counties have not included concrete legal action and are unlikely to discourage citizens, many of whom remain determined to return home.

The government’s decision in December to stop publishing daily case data encouraged Li, a 41-year-old migrant worker in Beijing, to buy train tickets to her hometown in Hubei province. Her hope that Covid was largely over meant she wasn’t going to change my travel plans, she said.

At the Beijing railway station, a migrant worker was about to return home to Hebei province. In my village, many people have already been infected, the worker said. There are no more official rules. What difference does it make to the government if I go or not?