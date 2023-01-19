Turkey-Syria in a delicate dance of reconciliation Asia Times

What began in the fall with the hesitant baby steps of reluctant dance partners has exploded in recent weeks as Turkey and Syria begin open moves toward some form of reconciliation.

A few months ago, it was reported that intelligence officials from both countries hadheld several meetings, encouraged by Russia. In recent weeks, these meetings have multiplied, accompanied by a choir of players from the region.

Just last week, aRussian presidential envoywas in Damascus to meet the Syrian president, followed a day later by the Iranian foreign minister appearing in the city. A week earlier, the Foreign Minister of the United Arab Emirates had been received by Bashar al-Assad.

Two weeks earlier, the defense ministers of Turkey and Syria had met in Moscow. The new year brought a flurry of activity from all quarters with interest in the conflict spanning a decade.

The attempt at reconciliation is real, driven by the major impetus of the Ukraine war and the lesser of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s spring election. The forces that bring the two countries together are so powerful that they will almost certainly find a way to do so, masking their all too real divisions.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Bocharov Ruchei State Residence in Sochi, Russia. Photo: AFP / Vladimir Smirnov / Pool / Sputnik

But these divisions are going nowhere. Like a shotgun marriage, bringing Damascus and Ankara into an embrace will hurt a lot of passers-by.

On the surface, the contours of the disagreements between the two countries are clear. As Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdadsaid last weekWe cannot talk about resuming normal relations with Turkey without removing the occupation.

The occupation is what Damascus calls the parts of northern Syria controlled by Turkish soldiers. These border regions are vital for Turkey. They house the majority of Syrian opposition forces and are key to what Ankara hopes will be a partial resolution to the simmering tension of Turkey hosting millions of Syrian refugees.

Erdogan’s plan is to send the refugees back to areas of Syrian territory, but monitored by Turkey. Finding a creative way to retain some of these areas will be key to his pitch to voters.

At least some of this will be on the table in any future negotiations with Damascus on normal relations. This has been known for years. But what is different this time is the political opportunity offered by the war in Ukraine.

With Russia stretched by the conflict, it must redirect some of its forces away from Syria. With this, Iran sees an opportunity to fill the void left by these troops.

For years, Russia, due to its air superiority, played an unusual balancing act between Iran and Israel; sometimes protecting Syria from Israeli attacks, sometimes allowing Iran to act against Israel. If Russia’s footprint is reduced, the Islamic Republic may have more space to operate.

So why inBeirut last weekHossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iran’s foreign minister, has publicly welcomed the possibility of reconciliation.

For Turkey, making peace, or a semblance of peace, with Damascus could be dangerous. The Syrian opposition which now lives mainly under Turkish protection could disappear in Turkey and could even seek revenge for this betrayal.

Yet the political price of the millions of Syrian refugees languishing within Turkey’s borders is too high. Moreover, if Russia agrees to leave, Turkey would prefer a withdrawal that does not give carte blanche to Iranian agents.

All of these complex calculations must be made quickly, after years in which the pace of political contact has been icy. So that’s the underlying tension behind this rapid rapprochement: Russia’s weakness over Ukraine has created too enticing a political opportunity.

Frankly, the status quo suited Damascus and Ankara Damascus might rant against a Turkish occupation but need not do anything and could continue to reduce its control over the populated eastern cities that it really cares about. Ankara could also take advantage of the years of cold weather to develop its infrastructure along the border and keep the Kurdish populations away. The long cold suited both sides.

But Russia’s war in Ukraine has thawed the conflict, and all sides are now racing to figure out what they can get out of it. The end result is almost predictable: more spaces in Syria back under government control, more Syrians expelled from Turkey, more room for Iranian forces to operate inside Syrian territory, and more Kurds driven out of borders.

A Syrian soldier on the battlefield. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

If and when some form of cooperation is agreed upon, the main handshake will overshadow the underlying tensions.

But these tensions are going nowhere. No rapprochement can change the fundamental problem of the Assad regime, its lack of legitimacy. No deal that permanently keeps millions of Syrians beyond its border, or forces them to return to an uncertain future, can be workable.

In the headlong rush towards an embrace, these differences will be concealed or pushed into an indeterminate future. But those seeking to end the rift between Syria and Turkey should heed the lessons that sparked its start: the more the Syrian state sought to mask the cracks in society, the more it created the conditions for an explosion.

Faisal Al Yafai is currently writing a book on the Middle East and a frequent commentator for international television news channels. He has worked for outlets such as The Guardian and the BBC, and has reported on the Middle East, Eastern Europe, Asia and Africa. Follow him on Twitter@FaisalAlYafai.