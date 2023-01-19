Trump says Facebook ‘needs us more than we need it’ as campaign calls for its reinstatement





Biden admin accused of collusion with Big Tech

‘Big Sunday Show’ panelists discuss reports that the Biden administration colluded with social media giants like Twitter and Instagram to censor ‘misinformation’ on its platforms.

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Donald Trump told Fox News Digital on Wednesday that Facebook “needs us more than we need them,” but confirmed his campaign is working to set up a meeting to discuss his reintegration on the platform with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. the 2024 election cycle.

Trump, who announced his 2024 presidential campaign in November, told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview that Facebook had “lost $700 billion since I was de-platformed.”

“It was considered a major business error for them, Twitter and others,” he said.

“If they brought us back, that would help them a lot, and that’s fine with me,” Trump continued. “But they need us more than we need them.”

He added: “We’re talking to them and we’ll see how it all works out.”

Trump was banned from Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Snapchat following the Capitol Riot on January 6, 2021. The former president has since created his own social media company, Truth Social, which serves as a platform for his statements and announcements.

Former President Donald Trump’s team is asking Facebook to allow his 2024 presidential campaign to feature on the social media platform. (Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images | Getty Images)

“Truth Social is through the roof,” Trump told Fox News Digital on Wednesday.

EXCLUSIVE: TRUMP TO STAND ON HIS SOCIAL TRUTH AMID ELON MUSK TWITTER TAKEOVER

When it comes to Facebook, however, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung told Fox News Digital that it’s a platform that campaign officials consider essential specifically for the campaign data, including advertising, fundraising and more, as the team works to energize its constituents.

“Freedom of speech is an essential part of democracy and President Trump must be allowed to speak directly to the American people so they can be informed of his vision when they vote,” Cheung said. “We’ve seen how Big Tech has tried to silence President Trump and other conservatives, and to continue this heinous practice is un-American and undemocratic.”

Cheung said that in 2016, Facebook was “a big part of the campaign data operation and bypassed traditional media in order to galvanize President Trump voters.”

He told Fox News that Facebook served as a major outreach tool for the campaign in 2016 and was also used for fundraising, particularly for small dollar donations. Cheung said Facebook serves as an essential “operational tool”.

Facebook banned former President Donald Trump from the platform in January 2021. (Kurt Knutsson)

Cheung referred to the 2016 campaign, citing the nearly 6 million different versions of ads run by Trump. He said Trump spent $44 million between June and November 2016 on Facebook efforts.

FLASHBACK: TRUMP SLAMS FACEBOOK BAN AS ‘A TOTAL SHAME’, SAYS BIG TECH COMPANIES ‘MUST PAY A POLITICAL PRICE’

“Being back on the platform will be an important tool for the 2024 campaign to reach voters through advertising, grassroots mobilization and fundraising, like all other candidates are capable of,” Cheung said.

The Trump campaign’s general counsel formally requested a meeting with Meta executives to discuss the possibility of his “speedy reinstatement on the platform.” Fox News has obtained the letter that Trump campaign general counsel Scott Gast sent to Zuckerberg, meta president of global affairs Nick Clegg and meta vice president of global public policy Joel Kaplan. NBC first reported on the letter.

Mark Zuckerberg, CEO and founder of Facebook Inc., speaks at the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit in Salt Lake City, Utah, in January 2020. (George Frey/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Gast said Metas’ decision to ban Trump after the Capitol riot “immediately drew widespread criticism from all political walks of life at home and abroad.”

“Facebook’s own supervisory board expressed concern about how the ban was implemented, advising the company to develop “clear, necessary and proportionate policies that promote public safety and respect freedom. of expression,'” he wrote.

Gast was referring to the decision by Facebook’s Supervisory Board in May 2021, which decided to uphold Trump’s ban, but said it was “not appropriate” for Facebook to impose the “indefinite sanction and without a standard of indefinite suspension”.

FACEBOOK BOARD OF SUPERVISORY RETAINS TRUMP BAN, BUT CALLS INDEFINITE SUSPENSION NOT APPROPRIATE

At the time, Facebook said it would reassess the issue in two years. Gast noted that the two-year period expired on January 7.

Clegg recently spoke to the Council of Foreign Relations, where he said that Meta believes “any private company, regardless of their personal views on Donald Trump, should exercise great thought when seeking to silence political voices”.

“We agree,” Gast wrote in the letter, quoting Clegg.

DONALD TRUMP ANNOUNCES 2024 RE-ELECTION RACE FOR PRESIDENT

Trump announced his 2024 presidential campaign in November, and Gast pointed out that “banning President Trump’s Facebook account has significantly distorted and inhibited public discourse.”

“We also believe that a continued ban would essentially constitute, in Mr. Clegg’s words, a deliberate effort by a private company to silence Mr. Trump’s political voice,” Gast wrote. “Furthermore, every day that President Trump’s political voice remains silenced furthers inappropriate interference in the American political and electoral process.”

Gast stressed that Meta “should encourage full and robust dialogue, not silence presidential candidates.”

Former President Donald Trump announced in November that he was seeking re-election and officially launched his 2024 presidential campaign. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

“We are therefore writing to request a meeting to discuss President Trump’s expeditious reinstatement on the platform,” Gast wrote.

The Trump campaign cc’d House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif.; Chairman of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology Frank Lucas, R-Okla.; House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio; and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

House Republicans have pledged to investigate Big Tech decisions, especially those that suppress conservative viewpoints.

“We will announce a decision in the coming weeks in accordance with the process we have set out,” a Facebook spokesperson said.

Brooke Singman is a Fox News Digital political reporter. You can reach her at [email protected] or @BrookeSingman on Twitter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/politics/trump-facebook-needs-us-we-need-them-campaign-calls-reinstatement The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos