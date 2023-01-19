Prime Minister Modi to inaugurate projects in Karnataka, Maharashtra on January 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Karnataka and Maharashtra on January 19 to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects.

As preparations are in full swing in both states to welcome the Prime Minister, an overview of the projects that will be inaugurated today:

Prime Minister in Karnataka

Prime Minister Modi will visit Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts of Karnataka in the morning and lay the foundation stone and inaugurate various development projects related to irrigation, drinking water and a national road development project at Kodeka in Yadgir district.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), with the aim of providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual tap connections to all households, the foundation stone of the multi-village drinking water supply system of Yadgir under the mission of Jal Jeevan would be laid in Kodekal, Yadgiri district. A 117 MLD water treatment plant will be built under the program. The project, which costs more than 2,050 crores, will provide potable water to about 2.3 million households in over 700 rural dwellings and three towns in Yadgir district.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal Upgrading and Upgrading Project (NLBC-ERM). The project, with a canal carrying capacity of 10,000 cusecs, can irrigate 4.5 lakh hectares of command area. It will benefit more than three lakh farmers in 560 villages in Kalaburagi, Yadgir and Bijapur districts. The total cost of the project is around 4,700 crores, the statement from the PMO said.

In the afternoon, Prime Minister Modi will reach Malkhed village of Kalaburagi district, where he will distribute title deeds ( hakku patra) to eligible beneficiaries in these newly declared income villages. The issuance of land titles to more than 50,000 beneficiaries, who largely belong to marginalized and vulnerable communities in SC, ST and OBC, is a step to provide official government recognition for their land and make them eligible to receive government services. such as drinking water, electricity, roads, etc.

During the broadcast, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the 71 km section of the NH-150C. This six-lane Greenfield road project is also part of the Surat-Chennai highway. It is being built at a cost of over 2,100 crores.

Prime Minister in Maharashtra

Later in the day, Prime Minister Modi will reach Mumbai in the evening to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around 38,800 crore in Mumbai. It will inaugurate two lines of the Mumbai Metro and will also enjoy a metro ride.

To provide seamless urban mobility, it will also dedicate Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 worth around 12,600 crore to the nation. Metro Line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (Yellow Line) is about 18.6 km long, while Metro Line 7 connecting Andheri E – Dahisar E (Red Line) is about 16 km long. .5 km. The Prime Minister had laid the first stone of these lines in 2015.

During the visit, Mr. Modi will also launch the MUMBAI 1 mobile application and the Common National Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The app will make getting around easier, can be displayed at subway station entrance doors, and supports digital payment to purchase tickets through UPI.

The Prime Minister will further lay the foundation stone for seven sewage treatment plants, which will be constructed at a cost of around 17,200 crores. These treatment plants will be installed in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of approximately 2,460 MLD.

To strengthen health care infrastructure in Mumbai, Mr. Modi will also inaugurate 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana. This initiative provides essential medical services such as check-ups, medicines, investigations and diagnostics completely free of charge to the population, the PMO said.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals in Mumbai, namely the 360-bed Bhandup Municipal Multi-Specialty Hospital, the 306-bed Siddharth Nagar Hospital, Goregaon (West) and the 152-bed Oshiwara Maternity Hospital. .

The Prime Minister will launch the project of concretizing about 400 km of roads in Mumbai.

This project will be developed at the cost of around 6,100 crore. Out of the total roads stretching about 2,050 km in Mumbai, more than 1,200 km of roads are either concreted or in the process of being concreted. However, the remaining roads of about 850 km in length are facing pothole problems which have a serious impact on transportation.

The Prime Minister’s office said the road concretization project aims to overcome this challenge. These concrete roads will provide quick travel as well as increased safety, while providing better drainage facilities and utility lines to avoid regular road digging.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. The redevelopment is planned with a view to decongesting the southern heritage node of the terminus, increasing facilities, better integrating multimodal, and retaining and restoring the world-renowned iconic structure to its past glory. The project will be carried out at a cost of over 1,800 crore. In addition, the Prime Minister will also start the transfer of approved loans of more than 1 lakh beneficiaries under Prime Minister SVANidhi Yojana.

