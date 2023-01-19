ECP to notify Imran Khan’s success on 7 NA seats he won in October 2022





PTI Chairman Imran Khan addressing a public rally during the partial election campaign in Multan on July 15, 2022. APP

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday decided to declare President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Imran Khan as the winning candidate out of the seven National Assembly (NA) seats he won in the October 2022 by-elections.

Announcing the verdict, reserved by a three-member bench on December 20, 2022, the ECP said the former prime minister had submitted full details of election expenses incurred in the by-elections.

The ECP had earlier noted that the PTI chiefs had not provided the very details and ultimately withheld notification of his victory.

In its verdict announced today, the electoral body said it was unaware of the delay in submitting expense details and ordered officials to notify Khan as the winning candidate accepting PTI’s plea.

At the last hearing, Khans lawyer Gohar Baloch informed the ECP that the respondent had submitted the details along with supporting documents.

He also argued that the delay in filing the return of election expenses was unintentional, as the respondent attended to party business and was bedridden due to injuries he sustained during a armed attack.

The ECP order stated that plaintiffs Shaukat Ali, Ijaz Ahmed Shah and Arshad Zaman Bangash also appeared in person on behalf of the respondent and argued that the respondent was unable to provide details in delays due to injuries and that he was still bedridden. , any delay can be tolerated given the Respondent’s medical condition.

The Commission, adopting a lenient attitude, accepts the candidates for tolerance coupled with the verbal request of the respondent candidate’s lawyer and the rounds mentioned in the written response, tolerates the delay and orders that the notification of the elected candidate can be issued of all the constituencies from which he comes [a] elected candidate since he filed the report of election expenses of all constituencies and the application filed by Mr. Ali Gohar Baloch is rejected as withdrawn, the written order made public by the ECP, a copy of which is available from The New.com, read.

ECP electoral law

According to the election laws, any elected candidate must, within five days from the date of the election, submit a report of election expenses in accordance with the provision of Article 29.

Upon receipt of the results of the election under paragraph (3) of Article 24, the Commission shall publish in the Official Gazette the names of the candidates elected: provided that the name of a candidate is not published who does not submit the return of election expenses as required by subsection (3) of section 24.”

It should be noted that Khan emerged victorious in seven NA seats he contested last year. However, notification of his victory over NA-31 Peshawar, NA-22 Mardan, NA-24 Charsadda, NA-108 Faisalabad-VIII, NA-118 Nankana Sahib-II, NA-239 Karachi-I and NA-45 Kurram n was not issued for violating election rules.

These seats were vacated after the NA President accepted the resignations of nine PTI MPs, who had submitted mass resignations as party policy.

