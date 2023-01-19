Trump accuses investigators of hiding documents in empty folders – Rolling Stone





Former President Donald Trump hinted Wednesday that federal investigators hid documents in empty classification folders he was accumulating at Mar-a-Lago. Trump, who has repeatedly claimed he legally preserved and declassified more than 300 documents found in his home, is trying to reignite controversy following the recovery of a much smaller cache of documents from Trump’s home and office. President Joe Biden.

Trump claimed in a series of Truth Social posts that he kept “hundreds” of empty classification folders from meetings and briefings as a “cool keepsake.”

“Perhaps the Gestapo took some of those empty files when they raided Mar-a-Lago and counted them as one document, which they are not,” Trump wrote. He went on to speculate that “the Marxist Trump Hating thugs in charge will ‘plant’ documents while in possession” of the empty files.

Trump baselessly suggested that agents investigating Mar-A-Lago hid documents in empty classified files he had just hoarded. pic.twitter.com/devJHOlejR

— nikki mccann ramrez (@NikkiMcR) January 18, 2023

In addition to the more than 300 classified and “top secret” documents recovered from Mar-a-Lago, the FBI listed 48 folders labeled “CLASSIFIED” and 42 folders labeled “return to personnel secretary/military aid” that were empty in their inventory. . materials seized during their August raid.

Since the raid, Trump has been engaged in a long legal battle to prevent investigators from actually examining the contents of the recovered files. Trump claimed the documents existed and were his personal property, and that he had broad authority to secretly declassify them at his own discretion (even telepathically). However, the president’s argument that the majority of the recovered documents were empty folders only surfaced now.

The change was likely prompted by the discovery of about a dozen classified documents at President Biden’s Delaware home and Penn Center office since he was vice president. Contrary to Trump’s handling of his own investigation, Biden’s White House has cooperated with authorities and indicated that it believes “a thorough review will show that these documents have been inadvertently misplaced, and the President and his attorneys acted quickly upon discovery of this error. .” Editor’s Choice

Despite months of attempts by the National Archives, then the Justice Department, to retrieve the Mar-a-Lago documents before the raid, Trump added on Truth Social on Wednesday that his lawyers never had the chance to work with them. investigators.

Despite months of negotiations and attempts by the National Archives and later the DOJ to retrieve the Mar-a-Lago documents before the raid, Trump says his attorneys never had a chance to work with investigators pic.twitter .com/q8F36xaG60

— nikki mccann ramrez (@NikkiMcR) January 18, 2023

In June 2022, months before the raid, Trump’s lawyers signed an affidavit stating that to their knowledge they had turned over all classified documents kept at Mar-a-Lago. The DOJ would later be informed that there were still documents on the property and would eventually conduct a justified search of the property. Tendency

The cases of the two presidents are now being conducted under the supervision of special advocates appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The former president is likely to continue to insist that the investigation into him is a partisan witch hunt. He won strong support in Congress after Republicans won a majority in the House in November’s midterm elections. Trump Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the new chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, has previously signaled his intention to investigate the Justice Department, alleging unfair scrutiny of Trump and favoritism towards Biden.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-accuses-investigators-planting-documents-folders-1234663031/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos