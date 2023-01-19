PM Modi to inaugurate Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 today





Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new 12,600 crore Mumbai Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to Andheri West DN Nagar) and Line 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East) on Thursday. During his visit to Mumbai ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) polls, Mr. Modi will lay the foundation stones for various projects worth over 38,000 crore. Officials said the prime minister will also lay the foundation stones for seven sewage treatment plants, a road concretization project and the redevelopment of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at a reception to be held at the MMRDA grounds in the Bandra Kurla complex. The sewage treatment plants will be constructed at a cost of around 17,200 crores. The road concretization project will be worth 6,100 crores for about 400 km of roads in the state capital, apart from the MUMBAI 1 mobile app and the National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1), which will facilitate travel. 3 hospitals to build Officials said the Prime Minister will also open 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana clinics and lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of three hospitals, a 360-bed municipal multi-specialty hospital in Bhandup, a 306-bed hospital in Goregaon ( West), and a 152-bed maternity hospital in Oshiwara. In addition, the Prime Minister will also start the transfer of approved loans of more than one lakh beneficiaries under Prime Minister SVANidhi Yojana.

