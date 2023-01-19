Is Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg finally ready to indict Donald Trump?





Minutes after a New York judge ordered the Trump Organization to pay $1.6 million for criminally dodging taxes last Friday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg held a conference Press.

It was only two minutes, to be exact, but Bragg was still able to bask in the glory of the hard-fought victory from his offices against Donald Trump’s family business. And he got to tease his next move.

Bragg praised his team for successfully prosecuting two Trump companies and sending his top accountant to jail, noting how the victory closes this important chapter in our ongoing investigation into the former president and his company.

We now move on to the next chapter, he continued.

To many, it looked like Bragg was finally ready to set his sights on former President Donald Trump nearly a year after he made the disastrous decision not to indict him for fear of losing in court, a decision that has demoralized the investigation team and caused its two main prosecutors. resign in protest.

But Bragg may have finally changed his mind.

The recent trial offered a glimpse of the overwhelming evidence that directly links Trump to the crime. First, there’s the memo signed by Trump approving COO Matthew Calamaris’ blatantly illegal request in 2012 to cut his taxed salary by $72,000 to cover the cost of his high-end corporate apartment. not taxed. Add to that the fact that Trump, in a separate legal battle in New York in 2021, claimed under oath that he personally oversaw Calamaris’ compensation.

Second, there are checks that Trump signed to cover high private school tuition for CFO Allen Weisselberg’s grandchildren. Add to that Weisselberg’s trial testimony, in which he recalled being in Trump’s office a decade ago when he promised to pay him back, a vow he fulfilled when he paid the president back. company by also lowering its taxed salary.

Third, there’s the star witness who was never used in Trump’s trial: Jennifer Weisselberg, the divorced mother of two who is currently fighting for custody of her children, those whose tuition Trump has covered. . Jennifer Weisselberg has repeatedly told prosecutors that she was in the room with Trump himself when he discussed the executive compensation package that artificially lowered mandated salaries on the books.

Then again, the next chapter could be another criminal case entirely. This investigation began under former District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. looking into Trump’s silent payment to porn star Stormy Danielsa, who was laundered through her company to hide what were clearly 2016 presidential campaign spending to avert a public relations disaster.

This case has tentacles, said Duncan Levin, a former prosecutor with that same office who now represents Jennifer Weisselberg and has been in contact with investigators.

When questioned by reporters, the Manhattan District Attorneys Office did not specify what exactly Bragg meant by the next chapter. But former prosecutors who spent decades in this office say they’ve seen it before, and the natural next step is to finally tackle the boss himself.

For people who want a certain outcome, going after Trumpit gives hope. They will be thorough. I doubt he would have said the next chapter if they weren’t looking, said Catherine A. Christian, who oversaw financial fraud investigations as an assistant district attorney.

It happens all the time with large and complex investigations, she said, recalling how her team worked in phases on major international narcotics cases.

The best-known examples come from mob busts, a clichéd comparison at this point, but still appropriate, given that Trump spent decades running a tax evasion real estate firm that falsifies business records but keeps employees quiet by cultivating a culture of unquestionable loyalty to the man whose name is engraved on every building he owns.

You start at the bottom and work your way up, said attorney John Moscow, who spent years in the Manhattan district attorney’s office pursuing complex financial fraud investigations.

But Manhattan prosecutors prosecuting the Trump Corporation and the Trump Payroll Corporation have run into the same problem they face with mob busts, particularly those experts say they face when targeting the Russian mafia: a loyal inflexible.

In the recent criminal trial against Trump Companies, they were simply unable to turn employees against their boss.

The most embarrassing example came when prosecutors tried to prove the company knowingly falsified business records by questioning company comptroller Jeffrey S. McConney in the witness box, where he assumed the role of a clueless accountant. McConney testified that he was unable to identify the most basic tax rules or payroll functions.

On the other hand, he responded thoughtfully to all the questions posed by the company’s defense lawyers. The disparity was so stark that at one point in the trial, Judge Juan Merchan expressed concern that the state’s witness was doing everything possible to protect his employer, who is paying him nearly half a million dollars. dollars per year.

But as visibly frustrated that prosecutors almost branded McConney a hostile witness, they couldn’t just pressure him. That’s because they had built their criminal case against the Trump corporations in part by having him testify before the grand jury that issued the indictment, a process that in New York strangely gives a suspect a full immunity on anything they discuss during their testimony. McConney was safe as soon as he became a witness, even though he had nothing useful to say at trial.

It’s hard to blame a prosecutor for that. Sometimes you have to give an unsavory person immunity to sue someone who is worse for the higher good, for the bigger fish, Christian said.

Meanwhile, Weisselberg didn’t look back either. Once he changed lawyers and hired former Manhattan district attorney Nicholas Gravante, he struck a plea deal that allowed him to significantly reduce his sentence at Rikers Island and only admit his own crimes. ‘At the trial. His attorney has repeatedly asserted that Weisselberg will not testify against anyone whose last name is Trump.

Much of the case against Trump hinges on overthrowing his lieutenants, former Manhattan prosecutor Jeff Chabrowe said.

They didn’t turn around and failed, he said of Trump employees and investigators. They tried to do everything they could, and in the end they got a truncated thing here where they went after the organization and Weisselberg. And there is this fine which is quite low.

Several former prosecutors have expressed displeasure with Bragg’s reluctance to indict Trump yet, wondering why his team still hasn’t.

I have a hard time understanding why they accused Allen Weisselberg and not Trump and not other people, Levin said. The only critical distinction is that one of them was President of the United States.

A former prosecutor has lamented that the current iteration of that office doesn’t fit the aggressive culture it’s famous for. It was a philosophy embodied in a sort of office mantra, if you will prosecutors would say to push back the fear that came with taking on cases that the prosecutor’s office might lose: Fuck em if they can’t take a joke.

But former assistant district attorneys are also leaving open the possibility that Braggs’ next chapter has as much hope of coming to fruition as George RR Martins’ Game of Thrones final episode.

Bragg is probably stunned by the good publicity he has received about this. It’s being hailed as one of the first major wins against Trump, when in fact it’s actually a watered down version of what it was meant to be, Chabrowe said. He drew first blood on Trump, and he’s going to step down while he’s up front.

If he had to go after Trump, he would have, he added.

Whatever Bragg does, the hell will probably have to make a decision soon if he wants to stay relevant. Trump is simultaneously facing indictments in separate, more advanced investigations that threaten to derail his 2024 presidential campaign.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is investigating how Trump intimidated an election official in Georgia, and Justice Department Special Counsel Jack Smith is investigating whether Trump broke the law in spreading the big lie and accumulating classified documents after leaving the White House. Whoever strikes first, wins.

Bragg is in competition with other more resourceful prosecutors, Chabrowe told The Daily Beast. Clearly, Trump has been incredibly successful in avoiding criminal and civil prosecution so far. I think he’s going down. But Bragg, who has had a lot of negative publicity already and doesn’t have the most experienced people there, I don’t see them being the ones who will eventually be able to take him down.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thedailybeast.com/is-manhattan-district-attorney-alvin-bragg-finally-ready-to-indict-donald-trump The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos