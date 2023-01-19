Trump slams evangelical leaders for not backing his 2024 presidential bid





CN—

Just days before Donald Trump hosts his first event of 2024 in South Carolina, a state whose evangelical population has long played a vital role in its presidential primary, the former president is hitting out at religious conservatives who refused to endorse his third presidential campaign.

Trump’s comments to conservative journalist David Brody in a podcast interview on Monday, in which he denounced the disloyalty of evangelical leaders who have refused public support for his campaign, were the latest in a series of disconcerting remarks he has made. made about one of the most critical voting blocks. in a Republican primary.

No one has ever done more for Right to Life than Donald Trump. I put in three Supreme Court justices, who all voted, and they got something they’ve been fighting for 64 years, for many, many years, Trump told Brody, referring to the overturning by the Supreme Court of Federal Abortion Rights in Dobbs v. Jackson Womens Health Organization decision last summer.

There is great disloyalty in the world of politics and that is a sign of disloyalty, Trump continued, lamenting evangelical leaders who refused to back his latest campaign.

Earlier this month, Trump also slammed abortion opponents for losing large numbers of voters in the 2022 midterm elections, especially those who have strongly insisted on no exceptions, even in the case of rape, incest or the life of the mother. The comments on her Truth Social platform drew sharp retorts from several prominent religious conservatives and anti-abortion activists, including Susan B. Anthony, president of Pro-Life America, Marjorie Dannenfelser, who in a thinly veiled criticism of Trump, has criticized Republicans who have argued for an ostrich strategy on abortion, preferring to ignore the issue rather than elevate it in a critical election.

Trump reiterated that sentiment in his interview with Brody, admitting that he told 2022 GOP gubernatorial candidates Doug Mastriano of Pennsylvania and Tudor Dixon of Michigan that they would face a tougher road to victory to have refused to support exceptions to abortion restrictions, such as when the mother’s life is at risk. Both candidates ultimately lost their respective races. As CNN previously reported, Trump spent much of the midterm cycle privately lashing out at his aides and allies that the Roe v. Wade hurt Republicans by elevating the issue and diverting attention from more favorable topics such as inflation and crime.

Trump’s recent complaints about evangelicals and abortion opponents have baffled allies and advisers who recognize the crucial role both groups play in the conservative ecosystem and their influence in the presidential primaries, a dynamic whose former president is apparently well aware. In 2016, the main reason Trump tapped Mike Pence, the self-proclaimed godly evangelical governor and then Indiana governor, to be his running mate was to build support among religious conservatives who remained deeply skeptical of his own brand. impetuous policy. That same mission could prove more difficult in a crowded 2024 primary as Trump struggles to convince primary voters that he is both the most eligible and the most determined to advance their causes in a second administration.

There is no path to nomination without winning the evangelical vote. No one knows this better than President Trump because, to the surprise of almost everyone, he won their support in 2016, said Ralph Reed, executive director of the Faith & Freedom Coalition, which has long been close to the former president.

He’s going to get a very fair hearing from voters of faith. But it will be a contested primary with plenty of pro-life candidates and each of them will be able to make their case, Reed added. No one should assume that the gospel vote is spoken to or forbidden to them.

Some prominent evangelical leaders have already begun to publicly distance themselves from Trump, fearing he will be as eligible as other Republicans against President Joe Biden.

It’s time to turn the page. America must move forward. Leave the stage in style, tweeted Bob Vander Plaats, President and CEO of Family Leader.

In a November op-ed titled, Time for the GOP to say it: Donald Trump is hurting us, not helping us, Dr. Everett Piper, the former president of a Christian college, wrote that Trump has obstructed rather than helped the more-anticipated red wave mid-term 2022.

Trump not only contributed to declining support for Republicans among key demographics like suburban women, his own support among white evangelical and white Catholic voters, two demographics he carried in 2016, had already waned. during his 2020 campaign, long before he began insulting evangelical leaders for their disloyalty. CNN’s exit polls from the 2020 Trumps race against Biden show he garnered 56% support among white Catholic voters nationally, down 4 points from 2016, and also dropped 4 points to 76% among white evangelical voters.

An evangelical leader, who requested anonymity to speak freely, brushed off the importance of public support from religious leaders and said Trump’s fate will be determined by worshipers and voters themselves.

Evangelicals on the pews moved towards Trump faster than evangelical leaders. Leaders don’t lead the secular, this person told CNN, while noting that conservative Christians in their own community were divided on whether to back Trump in 2024, with many looking for a new candidate to push the agenda forward. Past Presidents Program.

Some aides to the former president insist they are not worried about the repercussions of his recent remarks. Trump remains in regular contact with high-level evangelical leaders. Advisers say the results Trump has achieved for religious conservatives by advancing anti-abortion policies and appointing hundreds of conservative federal judges to move the US embassy to Jerusalem will provide a stark contrast once the GOP 2024 field will take shape and naysayers will start to hit Trump’s conservative bona. faithful.

President Trump’s unparalleled record speaks for itself in naming pro-life federal justices and Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe v. Wade, ending taxpayer-funded abortions, reinstating the Mexico City policy that protects the lives of unborn children abroad, and many other actions that defend the life of the unborn child. There has been no greater advocate for the movement than President Trump, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung said in a statement to CNN.

Others close to Trump have speculated that his decision to blame abortion opponents for a poor Republican performance in 2022 has more to do with his own reluctance to acknowledge the negative impact he has had on midterm elections.

Evangelicals put Trump in the White House and justified him by saying he would appoint conservative judges, a former adviser told CNN. Now he backs away from his one unassailable win for them and trashes them in the process. It’s self-destructive.

In the months ahead, the former president will continue to highlight first-term accomplishments that endeared him to religious conservatives, a person familiar with the matter said. He will also maintain contact with figures on the religious right, some of whom are eagerly waiting to see which other Republicans dive into the 2024 primary. As Trump strives to woo religious conservatives, his early announcement could put him at a disadvantage against to some of its potential rivals. A federal law that prohibits churches from engaging in political campaigning could prevent Trump from speaking directly to evangelicals at megachurches across the country, which former Vice President Mike Pence has done as part of his recent book tour.

It’s unclear if Trump will take part in the annual March for Life in Washington later this week, as one of his top potential opponents, Pence, plans to host participants at the nearby office of his political group, Advancing. AmericanFreedom. Cheung would not comment on the former presidents’ plans.

Still, Trump’s past accomplishments may not carry the same weight in a primary that his campaign hopes. In the days after announcing his campaign from the Mar-a-Lago ballroom, an event few of his most prominent evangelical allies attended, the former president was urged by Dannenfelser to offer a strong national pro-life vision if he and others are to be competitive in elementary school. Trump had not mentioned any of his anti-abortion accomplishments during his campaign announcement speech, which Dannenfelser and others noted.

His reluctance so far to support calls for a national abortion ban from conservative groups and anti-abortion activists could also become problematic in a primary against Pence or others who have backed such efforts.

I salute all efforts to advance the cause of life in state capitals or in the nation’s capital, Pence said last September when asked about a bill proposed by South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham that would enact federal restrictions on abortion.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2023/01/18/politics/donald-trump-evangelicals-2024/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos