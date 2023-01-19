The PTI has no contact with the new military leadership: Imran Khan





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said on Wednesday that his party currently has no contact with the new military leadership, Pakistani newspaper The News International reported. Khan said he had no connection with the current Pakistani military. leader, General Syed Asim Munir and claimed that general elections would be held in April 2023. He accused former army chief, General (Retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa of helping the current Pakistani government to lead the country and said that now the government will be forced to hold general elections in April. “When they came to power, they put an end to their corruption deals worth 1.1 trillion rupees,” he said, quoted by The News International newspaper. He blamed the incumbent government for the country’s economic crisis. and said Pakistan’s economic conditions had never been like this, stressing that fair and transparent polls were the only solution to these problems. “The current government led by Prime Minister Shehba z Sharif came to power through horse trading,” Khan said. According to the PTI leader, the coalition leaders have kept themselves above the law and put “Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Maryam Nawaz, all their cases have been forgiven,” he said, quoted by The News newspaper. International Fair Elections “Now this government is going to be forced to hold elections in April.” He said that no investor or businessman trusts the government and neither do foreign investors. we need free and fair elections,” Khan said. Khan recently said the “establishment is real” and “above the law.” Speaking on the existence of the establishment in the country’s politics, Khan said the situation in Pakistan will improve when the establishment starts working for the rule of law, the Daily Times reported. “The establishment is real and it is above the law. situation [of the country] will improve when he starts working for the rule of law,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying by the Daily Times. According to the Times, he said members of his party were provoked against him and asked to join the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

