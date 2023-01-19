PM Modi plays traditional drum during a public rally in Kalaburagi district





In a bid to boost infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stones and inaugurate various development projects in Karnataka and Maharashtra on Thursday. According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), Prime Minister Modi will lay the foundation stone for the multi-village drinking water supply system from Yadgir to Kodekal which will supply drinking water to about 2.3 lakh more households. of 700 rural dwellings and three towns. During his visit, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal Extension Renovation and Modernization Project (NLBC-ERM), which will help irrigate 4.5 lakh hectares of command area. In the afternoon, he will reach Malkhed village in Kalaburagi district, where the Prime Minister will distribute the title deeds to eligible beneficiaries. This is a step to provide official government recognition for their land and make it eligible to receive government services such as drinking water, electricity, roads, among others. Later today, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 38,800 crores in Mumbai. In a bid to boost urban mobility, it will inaugurate Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7, constructed at a cost of around Rs 12,600 crore. Metro Line 2A, connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (Yellow Line) is about 18.6 km long, while Metro Line 7 connecting Andheri E Dahisar E (Red Line) is about 16.5 km long. km. It will also launch the MUMBAI 1 mobile application and the Common National Mobility Card (Mumbai 1), which will facilitate travel, can be presented at the entrance gates of metro stations and will support digital payment to buy tickets. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate 20 Hinduhridaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Aapla Dawakhana. This initiative provides essential medical services completely free of charge to the population, the PMO said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.abplive.com/news/india/prime-minister-narendra-modi-in-karnataka-maharashtra-live-updates-mumbai-metro-rail-infrastructure-development-projects-1576576

