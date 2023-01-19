No “relationship” with new military command yet: Imran





Predicting that general elections could be held in the country in April, Pakistan’s former prime minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan said on Wednesday that his party had “no relationship yet with the new military leadership”.

He was answering a question during an interview with BBC Urdu about the PTI’s relationship with the new army chief, General Syed Asim Munir, and whether the party had established contact with military leaders through President Arif Alvi .

“Listen, we have no relationship with (the new military leadership) at the moment,” replied the ex-prime minister, who criticized former army chief General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa for his alleged role in overthrowing the PTI government.

“Someone has to ask them why they overthrew our government via conspiracy despite the best performance in 17 years. What mistake did we make in bringing down our government in collusion with an army chief. They didn’t haven’t been able to handle it (the economy) since,” he added.

The PTI leader said he and former finance minister Shaukat Tareen told General (Retired) Bajwa that he created instability to pull off the plot, adding that he predicted that the new government would not wouldn’t be able to handle the economy and it was just turned out.

“The market quickly lost faith in them. They (the government) were busy stealing and taking NRO-2. Chaos quickly started to mount in the country. Ask any trader today.. . is it because of us,” he asked.

Imran said what General (Retired) Bajwa did to the country in collusion with the government, which even the enemies of Pakistan would not have done.

“See where Pakistan was in April [last year] and where he stands now. They (the opposition at the time) organized three long marches during our tenure and continued to criticize the government, but we continued to make progress.”

Dissolution of assemblies

Asked about the dissolution of the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies, Imran replied that no one in Pakistan dissolves their own government. “The current government came to power through an ‘auction’ and not after an election,” he added.

He claimed that the Shehbaz government came to power through bargaining. “They bought loyalties by paying Rs200 to Rs250 million to people. General Bajwa also helped them so they could be taxed on us,” he added.

Imran alleged that the former army chief helped the current rulers solve corruption cases worth 1.1 trillion rupees. “They sank the economy. Pakistan has never faced such financial problems as it is facing today,” he added.

Reiterating his position, Imran said the only solution to the country’s problems was fair and transparent elections, adding that local and foreign investors did not trust the incumbent government.

“We are in quicksand. Holding free and fair elections is the only solution to avoid a situation similar to that of Sri Lanka. This is the reason why we have dissolved our two governments. [in Punjab and K-P].”

“The government will be forced to hold elections in April”

Imran predicted that the current government will be forced to hold elections in April. “Going two more months seems difficult at the moment. My prediction is that whatever happens, this government will be forced to hold an election in April.”

He said there was only $4 billion in foreign exchange reserves left and many containers were stuck at the port of Karachi. “Inflation was on the rise and factories were closing, increasing unemployment,” he added.

The ousted prime minister claimed that the establishment tried their best to get PML-Q’s Pervaiz Elahi to become PML-N’s chief minister in Punjab. “They did their best to [Pervaiz Elahi] does not leave the position of Chief Minister, but he remained loyal to us and we also had to return loyalty to him from our side,” he added.

“The rise of extremism did not happen all at once”

The PTI leader admitted he had changed his stance on many topics, but said his opinion on the Taliban had remained more or less the same over the years.

“When the leadership in Afghanistan was changed, the Afghan government told the TTP to go back to Pakistan. The Ghani government was encouraging them and they were attacking us from there (Afghanistan,” he said.

“When that other (Taliban) government came to power, they told them to go back. So when they had to go back, what options did Pakistan have? We had two options. Either shoot those 40,000 people, warriors and their families, or to rehabilitate them”. . All political parties agreed on this (rehabilitation) but it was not implemented,” he said.

Imran said extremism in the country has not suddenly increased. “When they slowly came back, we didn’t rehabilitate them and nobody paid any attention to them. Nobody spent any money on them, which we decided. We were worried that if we didn’t watch out, terrorism would start happening everywhere, which is happening now.”

