Turkey’s F-16 sale in congressional limbo amid Lockheed backlog

WASHINGTON Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlt Avuolu met his US counterpart Antony Blinken in Washington on Wednesday to conclude a $20 billion arms deal that includes 40 Lockheed Martin Block 70 F-16 fighter jets as well as upgrades to Turkey’s current F-16 fleet.

But the US State Department has yet to formally notify Congress of the potential deal, and a key senator has vowed to prevent it from proceeding.

If the sale is approved by Congress, Turkey may still have a long wait before receiving the new jets amid an F-16 production backlog.

Sen. Bob Menendez, DN.J., has repeatedly said he would use his position as chairman of the Foreign Relations Committee to block the sale, and he has shown no signs of backing down.

I strongly oppose the Biden administrations’ proposal to sell new F-16 jets to Turkey, Menendez said in a statement. President [Recep Tayyip] Erdogan continues to undermine international law, disregard human rights and democratic standards, and engage in alarming and destabilizing behavior in Turkey and against neighboring NATO allies.

Until Erdogan stops his threats, improves his human rights record at home, including releasing journalists and the political opposition, and begins to act as a trusted ally should, I will not approve of this sale.

But it remains to be seen how quickly F-16 maker Lockheed Martin might be able to build these jets for Turkey.

We have a significant backlog for the F-16s, said Erin Moseley, vice president of strategy and business development for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, in a July 2022 interview with Defense News at the Farnborough Airshow in England. Moseley also said international customers are showing massive interest in buying new F-16s.

Lockheed chief financial officer Jay Malave also said on an earnings call last summer that the F-16 backlog was 128 fighters. For example, Taiwan is also expecting 66 F-16s, representing about $8 billion of a wider backlog of US arms sales to the Asian nation that now tops $14 billion.

Malave also said on the earnings call that Lockheed has bolstered its F-16 production operations in Greenville, South Carolina, with nearly 50 employees, who have moved from another part of the company. Lockheed has been building F-16s for foreign customers in South Carolina since 2019, when it moved that production line from Fort Worth, Texas.

Lockheed Martin referred Defense News’ questions to the US government.

F-35s for Greece?

Menendez praised another major arms sale involving Lockheed Martin: an ongoing deal for Greece to buy 20 F-35As. Greece and Turkey continue to pressure the United States against the other country receiving fighter jets amid ongoing tensions between the two NATO members.

This defense capability is not only essential for a trusted NATO ally and enduring partners in their efforts to advance security and stability in the Eastern Mediterranean, but it also enhances the capabilities of our two nations to defend principles common interests, including our collective defence, democracy, human rights and the rule of law. law, Menendez said of the potential sale of F-35s to Greece.

Menendez’s home state of New Jersey is home to the sixth-largest Greek American population in the United States and the fourth-largest Armenian American population, making Turkey particularly unpopular among some of his constituents.

The US State Department has yet to formally notify Congress of the sale to Greece, which is also seeking to join the F-35 co-production program.

The United States expelled Turkey from this program in 2019 following Ankara’s purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system. The US government had raised concerns about advanced radar systems and the possibility that its presence in Turkey could allow Russia to spy on F-35 stealth fighters.

Rep. Frank Pallone, DN.J., a member of the Congressional Hellenic Caucus, also issued a statement on Wednesday lambasting that the Biden administrations are proposing the sale of F-16s to Turkey. He vowed to work with Menendez to prevent the deal from continuing.

Specifically, he pointed to Erdoan’s vitriolic rhetoric advocating the invasion of sovereign Greek and Cypriot territory and encouraging illegal overflights by Turkish aircraft. He also accused the Turkish president of holding Finnish and Swedish demands for NATO membership hostage until his absurd and unrelated demands are met.

The State Department is in talks with Congress about the potential sale of F-16s, but department spokesman Ned Price declined to disclose the Biden administration’s private conversations with lawmakers. However, Price pointed to Capitol Hill’s overwhelming support for Finland and Sweden joining NATO, a bid that Erdoan blocked as he sought the extradition of political dissidents Turkey calls terrorists, including several Kurds.

Our partners on the Hill, at least several of them, have made no secret of their opposition to this, Price told Defense News during a State Department press conference Wednesday in response to a question about the sale of F-16s. We encourage Turkey, Finland [and] Sweden must find a way to achieve what we would all like to see, namely the rapid accession of Finland and Sweden as new NATO allies. There is strong support within the alliance, there is strong support within the US Congress for Finland and Sweden to become the new members of NATO.

To complicate matters further, the Turkish government has repeatedly threatened to launch another large-scale offensive against US-backed forces in northeast Syria ahead of Turkey’s presidential elections in May.

Last year, the Kurdish-dominated Syrian Democratic Council lobbied the Biden administration and Congress against selling fighter jets to Turkey, pointing out that Ankara used F-16s to target civilian infrastructure in northeast Syria.