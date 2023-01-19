Politics
Welcome Prime Minister…!: Shiv Sena MOCKS PM Narendra Modi over visit to Mumbai | India News
Mumbai: The Shiv Sena faction, led by Uddhav Thackeray, slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his visit to Mumbai saying his arrival in the city is just another ‘campaign for his party, not for welfare of State”. Modi is visiting Mumbai for few hours and it is said that in these few hours he will lay the foundation for Mumbai’s bright future. But the question is since when did the BJP start worrying about the future and fortunes of Mumbai? This propaganda that the Prime Minister embodies for the bright future of Mumbai is false. He is campaigning for his party, but can Shiv Sena saffron be taken out of Mumbai?” Shiv Sena spokesperson Saamana said in a tough op-ed.
Sena’s editorial further stated that Mumbai would only be blessed if no attempt was made to ‘loot’ Marathi labour. the spoils of the same Mumbai. 105 martyrs built the future and fortune of Mumbai, if no attempt is made to loot it, then Mumbai will be blessed,” the party wrote in “Saamana.”
Striking at the Maharashtra government led by Eknath Shinde, the editorial said that the Bharatiya Janata Party has swallowed the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) like a crocodile swallows a frog.
For the Prime Minister’s tour, the cutouts of the BJP leaders are visibly larger than the cutouts of Balasaheb set up in Mumbai. Why are those who call themselves Shiv Sena of Balasaheb silent about it, the Sena spokesperson said. “The Prime Minister, programs like Inauguration of Ambitious Projects, Bhumi Pujan etc. were organized. The BJP decorated Mumbai with their flag to welcome the Prime Minister. Somewhere in this, the Shinde Group made a vain attempt to show its existence, but the crocodile swallowed the frog, in the same way, this group was swallowed and the image of the frog entering the mouth of the crocodile is visible,” he said.
The Shiv Sena further claimed that most of the development projects that the Prime Minister will inaugurate today have been carried out by Shiva Sena within the Municipal Corporation. “PM is about to inaugurate a super specialty hospital in Bhandup. Shiv Sena had made a promise regarding this hospital in his promissory note and in 2017 itself, a provision of Rs 150 crore was made to complete these works. Mumbai sewerage planning project has been ongoing for 10 to 12 years.To remove the hurdles of various clearances, the Central Pollution Board and the Municipal Corporation took this case to the Supreme Court and after the court order supreme, in May 2022, the bidding process of this work has been completed and a “work order” has been given Most of the development work which Prime Minister will carry out Bhumi Pujan, inauguration, etc. in Mumbai, were given the green light when Shiv Sena was in power in the Municipal Corporation. The Bharatiya Janata Party may try to take credit for this work, but the public knows everything,” he claimed.
Taking a pike, the editorial said: “Projects worth 2.25 lakh crore have been taken out of Maharashtra. This is an economic blow to Mumbai. Took the chunk out of young unemployed people in Maharashtra. Must- do we call it the fate of Mumbai-Maharashtra?A crowd gathering was planned for Prime Minister Modi’s meeting and the security wall of Mumbai University in Kalina was broken down to facilitate parking of vehicles for visitors. Controversy has erupted over this.Mumbai’s fortunes began with breaking down the walls of the university.Every major structure in Mumbai is hammered in this way.Always welcome our Prime Minister!Yes!!
PM Modi will reach Mumbai in the evening to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects worth around Rs 38,800 crores in Mumbai. It will inaugurate two lines of the Mumbai Metro and will also enjoy a metro ride.
To provide seamless urban mobility, it will dedicate Mumbai Metro Lines 2A and 7 worth around Rs 12,600 crore to the nation. Metro Line 2A connecting Dahisar E and DN Nagar (Yellow Line) is about 18.6 km long, while Metro Line 7 connecting Andheri E – Dahisar E (Red Line) is about 16 km long. .5 km.
The Prime Minister had laid the foundation stone of these lines in 2015. During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will also launch the MUMBAI 1 mobile application and the National Joint Mobility Card (Mumbai 1). The app will make getting around easier, can be displayed at subway station entrance doors, and supports digital payment to purchase tickets through UPI.
The National Common Mobility Card (Mumbai 1) will initially be used in metro corridors and may be extended to other modes of public transport, including local trains and buses. Commuters won’t need to carry multiple cards or cash; the NCMC card will enable fast and contactless digital transactions, making the process easier with a seamless experience, according to the PMO statement.
The Prime Minister will further lay the foundation stone for seven sewage treatment plants, which will be constructed at a cost of around Rs 17,200 crore. These treatment plants will be installed in Malad, Bhandup, Versova, Ghatkopar, Bandra, Dharavi and Worli. They will have a combined capacity of approximately 2,460 MLD.
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/welcome-prime-minister-shiv-sena-mocks-pm-narendra-modi-over-his-mumbai-visit-2563221.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Amazon cancels charitable giving initiative so it can focus on ‘higher impact programs’
- Who got Jeff Brohm, Louisville football in the transfer portal deadline
- Google is delaying some employee bonus checks
- International summit of different programs for Artificial Intelligence | News article
- Take a look at the Bollywood actors who are now targeting Southern movies
- 5 things to know before the opening of the Stock Exchange Thursday, January 19
- Active International TV & Video News 1.19.23
- Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan is in Riyadh meeting Messi, Ronaldo knows the details
- Women’s Swimming and Diving Preparing for home meet against Princeton Friday night
- JOHNSON DOUBLE AGAIN AGAINST AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL
- US hits debt limit, now at risk of not paying billsExBulletin
- Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Engagement: Aishwarya arrives with Aaradhya | Bollywood