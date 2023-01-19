Boris Johnson intended to scrap the British tanks that will now help Ukraine against Russia | World | News





Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson reportedly plans to scrap the Challenger 2 tanks which will now be handed over to Ukraine. Mr Johnson wanted to get rid of the tanks a year before Russia invaded Ukraine because he believed they were no longer useful, according to reports.

He was only stopped from doing so after military leaders pressured him to back down. NATO allies are showing another show of support in Kyiv, as the UK prepares to send Challenger 2 tanks and Germany is also expected to send Leopold 2 tanks. There are fears that Moscow is preparing to launch a new offensive as the first anniversary of their invasion on February 24 last year approaches. During his tenure, Mr Johnson was a strong advocate for support for Ukraine and continued to campaign for more modern weapons for the country.

He recently told the Commons: ‘The House will know that the supplies of British, American and Western equipment have been absolutely vital in helping our Ukrainian friends protect themselves against the continued and ruthless Russian attacks.’ However, in 2021, during the Integrated Defense and Security Review, he argued that the era of tanks was over, according to The Independent. A senior military officer with detailed knowledge of the discussions at the time said: “We had to fight tooth and nail to retain any armored capability in the army. “The Prime Minister and many of his civilian advisers were convinced that the tank, in particular, was no longer relevant in modern warfare.” READ MORE: Vladimir Putin’s poor health blamed for drop in mobilization speech

He said: “We are reducing our tanks. What is piling up on the Ukrainian border? “His tanks, I tell them to step back, look at the broader security picture, look at our defense posture and see what needs to be done.” Mr Johnson replied: “We have to recognize that the old concepts of big tank battles on the European landmass are over, and there are other better things we should be investing in, in FCAS, the future air system. in combat, in cyber; this is how warfare will be in the future.”

