Turkey could be on the brink of dictatorship

J URKEY IN NATO s second largest armed force. He plays a crucial role in a turbulent neighborhood, especially in war-torn Syria. It has a growing influence in the Western Balkans, the Eastern Mediterranean and more recently in Africa. Above all, it is important in the Black Sea and in the Russian war in Ukraine; last year he helped broker a deal to ship more grain from Ukraine to a starving world.

Foreigners should therefore pay attention to the presidential and legislative elections in Turkey, which, according to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, will be held this week on May 14. Especially since, under its increasingly erratic president, the country is on the edge of the abyss. Mr. Erdogan’s behavior in the run-up to the election could tip what is now a deeply flawed democracy into a full-fledged dictatorship.

When he became prime minister in March 2003, Erdogan held great promise for Turkey. Secularists feared he had an overly Islamist agenda, but he and his Ministry of Justice and Development ( AND ) party did not go far in his pursuit. In its early years, Mr. Erdogans’ government brought new economic and political stability to a country that had lacked it for decades. He dishonored generals who too often interfered in politics and staged coups. He introduced reforms to stimulate the economy. He even sent peace supporters to the Kurds, Turkey’s largest ethnic minority, which had long suffered persecution at the hands of the military. In 2005, he won a prize that had eluded all his predecessors: the formal opening of talks on Turkey’s one day joining the European Union.

However, the longer Mr. Erdogan has been in power, the more autocratic he has become. After 11 years as Prime Minister, he was elected President and set about transforming this previously weak position into a dominant one. After a 2016 coup attempt, he had tens of thousands purged or arrested, often for the mere whisper of a connection to the religious group accused of the plot, such as attending one of his schools in his childhood.

As our special report in this issue explains, it has regularly co-opted institutions and eroded checks and balances. It has turned much of the media into a state propaganda tool. He has, in effect, censored the Internet. He jailed many critics, including opposition leaders. He ousted rivals within the AND Party. He bribed the judiciary, using the courts to harass opponents.

As he nears his third decade in power, he sits in a vast palace giving orders to courtiers too frightened to tell him when he’s wrong. His increasingly eccentric beliefs quickly become public policy. So he imposed on a previously independent central bank a monetary theory that is downright bonkers. He thinks the cure for inflation is to make money cheaper. This is the main reason why Turkish inflation is at 64%. The standard of living decreases; temperaments fray.

Voters, especially in cities, are pushing back. Three years ago, Mr Erdogans’ party lost municipal elections in the three biggest cities of Ankara, Istanbul and Izmir. Polls suggest he could lose the presidency in four months, if the opposition unites behind his top candidate and the election is more or less clear cut.

That’s a big if. Mr. Erdogan is determined to tip an already uneven playing field even further in his favor. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, perhaps Mr Erdogan’s most likely rival, was recently sentenced to prison and banned from politics, for calling idiots the election officials who overturned his early victory At the mayor. The government asks the Constitutional Court to close down the Peoples’ Democratic Party ( HDP ), the largest Kurdish party, many of whose leaders are languishing in prison. The court froze the HDP Bank accounts. The opposition will need the support of Kurdish voters if it wants to overthrow the president.

Mr. Erdogan once compared democracy to a tram ride: when you reach your destination, you get off. Under him, elections were rarely entirely fair, but they were largely free, with the participation of large numbers of voters. The concern this time is that, while Mr. Erdogan fearing defeat, he comes in and assures that the elections are neither fair nor free.

Western leaders must speak out. America and the EU have too often refrained from criticizing Mr. Erdogan for fear of alienating an essential if troublesome ally. Nobody wants a country as important as Turkey to go completely rogue. Everyone is aware that a resentful and isolated Turkish president could do a lot of harm. He could foment fiercer territorial disputes with Greece and with Cyprus. It could create more confusion and conflict in Syria. It could enable the 5 million migrants and refugees in Turkey to set sail for southern Europe, which many would try if they could. And he could go beyond his current refusal to take sides in Ukraine, despite being NATO member, continuing to block NATO the accession of Finland and Sweden.

Yet Turkey also needs the West, not least to restore some stability to its struggling economy. Although its accession negotiations are blocked, it still hopes for an improved and enlarged customs union with the EU it would stimulate growth. He must find a way to revive foreign direct investment, which has fallen in response to political and economic uncertainty. Turkey relies on Western technology to improve its low productivity. And he wants Western weapons, including American fighter jets. He would be unable to guarantee any of these things if Mr. Erdogan turned his back on democracy and joined the club of dictators. All this gives him a strong incentive to stay with the West.

Biden’s franchise hour

And that should give Western leaders bargaining power. Mr. Erdogan is a bully who sees timidity as a reason to exercise his advantage and his tenacity as an incentive to mend fences, as he recently did with many of his Middle Eastern neighbors. Western leaders should therefore show Mr. Erdogan how much they care about his behavior, by speaking out ahead of the election, privately and publicly, against possible bans on Mr. Imamoglu and the HDP . It is not too late to pull Mr. Erdogan from the edge of the abyss. But the West must start warning him now.

