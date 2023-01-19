BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s propaganda article, Colonial Mindset: India





The BBC series titled “India: The Modi Question” has provoked strong reactions. (Case) The government today slammed a BBC series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a ‘biased piece of propaganda’ which should not be ‘worthy’ with a response. “The documentary is a reflection on the agency that made it. We believe it is a piece of propaganda designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity and mentality lingering colonialism are clearly visible. I cannot honor such a film,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Arindam Bagchi said. The BBC’s two-part series ‘India: The Modi Question’ has provoked strong reactions. “A look at the tensions between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India’s Muslim minority, investigating allegations about his role in the 2002 riots that left over a thousand people dead,” the series descriptor reads. A Supreme Court-appointed inquiry found no evidence of wrongdoing by Prime Minister Modi, who was chief minister of Gujarat when the riots broke out. The Special Investigation Team, in a report a decade after the riots, exonerated Prime Minister Modi citing “no evidence that can be prosecuted”. In June last year, the Supreme Court upheld Prime Minister Modi’s clearance and said the case was “devoid of merit” and had been filed “obviously, for a further purpose”. In 2013, when a local court cleared him of any role in one of the biggest massacres during the riots, Prime Minister Modi said in a message: “Satyameva Jayate (truth prevails)”. The BBC documentary cannot be viewed in India. “This makes us wonder about the agenda behind this,” the Foreign Office said. Lord Rami Ranger, a member of the UK House of Lords, was among those who accused the BBC of biased reporting. “@BBCNews You have caused great harm to over a billion Indians. This insults a democratically elected Indian police force @PMOIndia and the Indian justice system. We condemn the riots and loss of life and also condemn your biased reporting “, he tweeted. @BBC News You have done great harm to over a billion Indians. It is an insult to a democratic elected official. @PMOIndia Indian police and the Indian judicial system. We condemn the riots and loss of life and also condemn your biased reporting https://t.co/n38CTu07Il Lord Rami Ranger CBE (@RamiRanger) January 18, 2023 The BBC says the series will examine how “Narendra Modi’s post as Prime Minister has been hampered by persistent allegations about his government’s attitude towards India’s Muslim population” and “a series of controversial policies” implemented by the Prime Minister Modi after his re-election in 2019, including “the removal of Kashmir’s special status guaranteed by Article 370” and “a citizenship law which many believe treated Muslims unfairly”, which “came of reports of violent attacks on Muslims by Hindus”. Many Indian-origin Twitter users scoffed and said the BBC should air a series about the 1943 Bengal famine, which left some three million people dead or died of malnutrition or disease. The BBC, said one tweet, is set to air a series on the Bengal famine called “UK: The Churchill Question”. Then-British Prime Minister Winston Churchill, as part of the Western war effort, ordered the diversion of food from starving Indians to already well-supplied British soldiers and stockpiles in Britain and Europe .

