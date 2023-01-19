Trump campaign calls for ‘swift’ return to Facebook





A lawyer for Donald Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign has formally asked Facebook’s parent company to allow him back on the platform, arguing that a two-year ban in the aftermath of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol significantly distorted and inhibited public discourse.

In a letter to Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive of Meta, and other company officials, the lawyer noted that Facebook had instituted a ban on the former president that was to be reviewed after Jan. 7 of this year. The attorney, Scott Gast, requested a meeting to discuss President Trump’s speedy reinstatement on the platform.

Donald Trump is a declared candidate for the presidency of the United States, the letter dated Tuesday said. He is the leading candidate for the Republican nomination in many opinion polls. We believe the banning of President Trump’s Facebook account has significantly distorted and inhibited public discourse. We also believe that a continued ban would essentially be a deliberate effort by a private company to silence Mr. Trump’s political voice.

Trump’s Facebook and Twitter accounts were blocked following the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob that ransacked the building, threatened the lives of Vice President Mike Pence and congressional leaders , and killed five people. The House impeached Trump for inciting insurrection; the Republican-led Senate acquitted him after a trial.

Meta suspended Trump indefinitely on January 7, 2021. The company’s Oversight Board, an independent group of human rights experts, academics, and lawyers that makes binding decisions on some of the moderation decisions of Metas Content, later upheld the suspension but criticized the company for not establishing criteria for indefinitely suspending a user.

The company then shortened the suspension to two years and said when that period was over, it would assess whether the risk to public safety had diminished enough to reinstate its account.

Two years after January 6, Facebook wonders if Trump is still a threat

Meta spokesman Andy Stone said in a statement last week that the company would announce a decision on Trump’s reinstatement in the coming weeks, in accordance with the process we have set out.

Where Meta weighs in on this decision could have wide-ranging ramifications, experts say. Although the country does not experience the same threat of violent political insurrection that characterized the weeks leading up to January 6, Trump’s rhetoric about voter fraud and the people movement that was inspired by his remarks continues to seep. online. That should be enough, some say, to keep him off the platform.

NBC News was first to report on Trump’s request for reinstatement.

In the letter, Gast argued that reinstating Trump is consistent with holding a fair election.

At a time when the United States faces critical issues that impact its citizens and the world, and as the country begins the process of choosing its next president, we believe Meta should encourage a dialogue comprehensive and sound, not silencing the presidential candidates, Gast said.

Naomi Nix contributed to this report.

