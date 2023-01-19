Inflation in Manado in North Sulawesi under control at 4%: Widodo





I think (commodity price in) North Sulawesi is in stable condition. Jakarta (ANTARA) – The inflation rate in the city of Manado, in the province of North Sulawesi, and its surroundings is currently maintained at a healthy level of four percent, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has said. He made the statement after Thursday’s inauguration of the Kuwil Kawangkoan Dam in North Minahasa district, North Sulawesi. “Inflation is held very well at over four percent in Manado City and surrounding areas. I think it’s very good,” he added. Before inaugurating the dam, he visited the Airmadidi market in the northern district of Minahasa, which is directly north of the city of Manado. The president said he went to the market to check the prices of basic necessities, such as rice and cooking oil. “As usual, (I visit) to check prices, especially the prices of groceries, rice (and cooking oil). I think (the price of basic commodities in) the North Sulawesi is in stable condition,” he added. In addition to checking prices, he handed out financial aid to traders. He also interacted with vendors on the implementation of online payment in the marketplace through the use of Quick Response Code Indonesia Standard (QRIS). Meanwhile, during the inauguration of the Kuwil Kawangkoan Dam, he expressed hope that it would alleviate flooding in the region, especially in the city of Manado. The dam is needed to supply raw water to the people of Manado City, North Minahasa District, and Bitung City; irrigate the rice fields; as well as the operation of the micro hydroelectric plant to produce green energy. During the working visit, the President was accompanied by Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, North Sulawesi Governor Olly Dondokambey and North Minahasa District Chief Joune JE Ganda. The president will be in the province of North Sulawesi until Friday (January 20, 2023). The police and military deployed a joint team of 2,340 personnel to secure the working visit, the head of the North Sulawesi Regional Police’s public relations division, Chief Commissioner Jules Abraham Abast, informed. Related News: Biak Numfor residents encouraged to grow one million chili plants

Related news: Expect a better Indonesian economy in 2023

