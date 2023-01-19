



The leader of Trikiye has indicated that the presidential and legislative elections could be brought forward by a month. Speaking in Ankara, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan appeared to confirm widespread speculation that the most important poll since the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) came to power will be held a month earlier. provided that. Erdogan told lawmakers the country could go to the polls on the same date as the republic’s second multiparty elections, which were held on May 14, 1950. “On the same day, 73 years later, our nation will say ‘enough’ to these incompetent putschists and aspirants facing us. I call on our parliament to do what is necessary,” Erdogan said. READ MORE Meet Italy’s first anti-Mafia witness turned MP The controversial pension reform in France The Secret Betrayal: Chinese Sailors of World War II Support for the ruling AKP has fallen to around a third in polls as Turkish citizens grapple with an official inflation rate of over 80% and a currency crisis that has seen the lira more than halve in value since 2021. AKP insiders have expressed concern that the planned election, scheduled for June 18, will affect turnout among the party’s core conservative base, as it will be held too close to the annual Kurban Bayrami religious holiday. “Creating chaos in the opposition” Erdogan’s AKP faces competition from a six-party alliance of secular and nationalist opponents, which has yet to choose a candidate to run against it. One of the favourites, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Mamoglu, faces banishment from political life after being convicted last month of insulting public officials. His appeal is pending. Meanwhile, Trkiye’s third political group, the pro-Kurdish HDP, has had its bank accounts frozen and faces an attempt by prosecutors to shut it down completely ahead of the vote, over its alleged links to the Workers’ Party. of Kurdistan banned. Speaking from prison where he served five years for terrorism, HDP co-chairman Selahattin Demirtas accused Erdogan of seeking to “create a vacuum and chaos in the opposition” ahead of the poll. The AKP has embarked on a series of costly public projects and welfare changes, including changes to the minimum wage and early retirement rights, in a bid to bolster electoral support. Parliament and the Trikiye Electoral Council must now approve the proposed change to the polling date.

