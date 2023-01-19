PM Modi in Mumbai Live Updates: PM Modi lands in Mumbai and will soon inaugurate two metro lines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Karnataka on Thursday – for the second time this month – to launch a series of development projects. He will visit Maharashtra later today. The Prime Minister had tweeted earlier that he was looking forward to visiting the ballot-linked southern state.

“I am delighted to be among the people of Karnataka. Valuable works that are worth 10,000 crores will be thrown and the foundation stone will be laid. These works include hydropower, roads and title deeds that will be distributed to beneficiaries in newly declared income villages. »

PM Modi was last in Karnataka on January 12 for the National Youth Festival in Hubballi.

Several Karnataka BJP leaders welcomed the Prime Minister, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai posting: “A warm welcome to the proud Prime Minister of the country, Mr. Narendra Modi, who is coming to the state to inaugurate the bank works left from Narayanpura Reservoir to Yadgiri. district and to initiate other development programs as well as the distribution of rights to new income villages in the district of Kalburgi. »

Arriving in Yadgiri district in North Karnataka, Modi inaugurated Narayanpur Left Bank Canal – Extension, Renovation and Modernization Project, and laid the foundation stones for other development schemes. “Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony for Narayanpur Left Bank Canal Network Expansion and Other Development Programs by Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Kodekal, Yadgiri, Bommai tweeted, sharing a video live from the Prime Minister’s speech.

When the Jal Jeevan mission started three and a half years ago, out of 18 million rural households, only three million rural households had a tap water connection. Today, about 11 million rural families in the country receive tap water. We (BJP) have brought development and good governance to these districts heralded back by previous governments,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi also visited Malkheda in Kalaburagi district where he distributed title deeds to eligible beneficiaries from newly declared income villages and laid the foundation stone for a 71 km stretch of the road project. Six-lane greenfield which forms part of the Surat-Chennai highway. .