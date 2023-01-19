Politics
PM Modi in Mumbai Live Updates: PM Modi lands in Mumbai and will soon inaugurate two metro lines
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Karnataka on Thursday – for the second time this month – to launch a series of development projects. He will visit Maharashtra later today. The Prime Minister had tweeted earlier that he was looking forward to visiting the ballot-linked southern state.
“I am delighted to be among the people of Karnataka. Valuable works that are worth 10,000 crores will be thrown and the foundation stone will be laid. These works include hydropower, roads and title deeds that will be distributed to beneficiaries in newly declared income villages. »
PM Modi was last in Karnataka on January 12 for the National Youth Festival in Hubballi.
Several Karnataka BJP leaders welcomed the Prime Minister, with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai posting: “A warm welcome to the proud Prime Minister of the country, Mr. Narendra Modi, who is coming to the state to inaugurate the bank works left from Narayanpura Reservoir to Yadgiri. district and to initiate other development programs as well as the distribution of rights to new income villages in the district of Kalburgi. »
Arriving in Yadgiri district in North Karnataka, Modi inaugurated Narayanpur Left Bank Canal – Extension, Renovation and Modernization Project, and laid the foundation stones for other development schemes. “Foundation Stone Laying Ceremony for Narayanpur Left Bank Canal Network Expansion and Other Development Programs by Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Kodekal, Yadgiri, Bommai tweeted, sharing a video live from the Prime Minister’s speech.
When the Jal Jeevan mission started three and a half years ago, out of 18 million rural households, only three million rural households had a tap water connection. Today, about 11 million rural families in the country receive tap water. We (BJP) have brought development and good governance to these districts heralded back by previous governments,” he said.
Prime Minister Modi also visited Malkheda in Kalaburagi district where he distributed title deeds to eligible beneficiaries from newly declared income villages and laid the foundation stone for a 71 km stretch of the road project. Six-lane greenfield which forms part of the Surat-Chennai highway. .
Follow all updates here:
-
January 19, 2023 5:39 PM IST
PM Modi to mark Mumbai metro lines: 5 things to know about lines 2A and 7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Maharashtra on Thursday to launch several projects worth around 38,800 crores. It will also inaugurate two metro lines, the cost of which is estimated at approximately 12,600 crores, at 6pm today in Mumbai. It is expected to open to the public from 4 p.m. on January 20. Read the full article
-
January 19, 2023 5:36 PM IST
WATCH: PM Modi lives in Mumbai to inaugurate various projects
Prime Minister Modi has arrived in Mumbai to launch several development projects.
-
January 19, 2023 3:25 PM IST
70% of our Mudra Yojana beneficiaries are women
70% of our Mudra Yojana beneficiaries are women. Under the Svanidhi scheme, street vendors obtain loans at minimum interest. We provide new opportunities for members of disadvantaged sections as well as women: PM
-
Jan 19, 2023 3:22 p.m. IST
Prime Minister recalls his 1994 visit to Kalaburagi
During the legislative elections of 1994, I was here to campaign and I am happy to remember that thousands of members of the Banjara family came to bless me: PM
-
Jan 19, 2023 3:19 p.m. IST
Under the Swamitva program, the government provides cards to rural households
Under the Swamitva regime, the government. provides cards to rural households.
In Karnataka, the Banjara community will also benefit as well as all welfare schemes including pucca houses, water connection and cooking gas connection among others: PM
-
Jan 19, 2023 3:12 p.m. IST
Banjara Family Siblings Still Contributing to Nation Building
Neither this region nor Banjara society is new to me.
Our brothers and sisters from the Banjara family are always contributing to nation building in their own way and I have had the good fortune to join them many times :PM
-
Jan 19, 2023 3:09 p.m. IST
Historic decision taken by Karnataka government providing Hakku Patras to 50,000 families
January is very important for all of us as our constitution was implemented in this month of 1950. The government of Karnataka took a decision this month which will be a landmark decision for social justice by providing Hakku Patras to 50,000 families : PM
-
January 19, 2023 3:06 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi plays traditional drum in Kalaburagi
Prime Minister Modi played drums at a public rally in Kalaburagi, Karnataka.
-
January 19, 2023 3:00 PM IST
Inspired by the ideals of Bhagwaan Basaveshwara
Inspired by the ideals of Bhagwaan Basaveshwara, we work for the welfare of all: PM
-
Jan 19, 2023 2:58 p.m. IST
PM Modi distributes title deeds to beneficiaries in Malkhed
-
January 19, 2023 2:55 PM IST
WATCH: PM Modi begins his speech at Kalaburagi
Speaking at a program in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, where land titles are distributed to the Banjara community, read the Prime Minister’s tweet.
-
Jan 19, 2023 2:16 p.m. IST
Not for the ballot bank but for development: PM Modi in Yadgiri of Karnataka. best quotes
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a series of development projects in Yadgiri and Kalaburagi districts of Karnataka. He also handed over several projects after their completion. Along with the national highway development project in Yadgiri Kodega, Prime Minister Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects in sections such as irrigation and drinking water. Read the full story
-
Jan 19, 2023 1:36 p.m. IST
Drone technology and modern agricultural facilities now exist in the region
“From drone technology and modern agricultural facilities to the push towards organic farming, everything now exists in the region.
I wish the continued prosperity of Yadgir and once again extend my best wishes to all the people!” Prime Minister Modi said as he concluded his speech in Yadgir.
-
January 19, 2023 1:30 p.m. IST
Yadgir saw 100% of child vaccination
Yadgir has seen 100% vaccination of children and there has been a significant drop in the number of malnourished children in the region: PM
-
Jan 19, 2023 1:28 p.m. IST
Yadgir remained in the top 10 most ambitious districts in the country
Whether it is Health, Education or Connectivity, everything has been strengthened here and Yadgir has thus remained in the Top 10 Aspirational Districts of the country: PM
-
January 19, 2023 1:27 PM IST
Water security and the development of the pharmaceutical sector have also been ensured in Yadgir
Water security and developments related to the pharmaceutical sector have also been ensured in Yadgir. 100% of villages in the area have been provided with roads and joint service centers have been established to provide digital services: PM Modi
-
Jan 19, 2023 1:24 p.m. IST
Today, 11 crores of rural houses are connected to tap water
Previous governments had shied away from their responsibilities by declaring Yadgiri and surrounding areas of northern Karnataka as backward. When we came to power, there were only 3 million rural houses with piped water in the country. Today 11 crores of rural houses are connected to tap water: PM
-
Jan 19, 2023 1:21 p.m. IST
Dual Engine Government Means Dual Welfare
India can be developed when there are good crops in the fields and the industries are also developing. A dual-engine government means dual welfare. You can see how Karnataka benefits from this: PM
-
January 19, 2023 1:11 PM IST
Previous governments didn’t even think about eliminating the backlog
“Not to mention removing it, previous governments didn’t even think of removing the backlog from this region.
They haven’t bothered to invest or develop infrastructure here,” the prime minister said.
-
January 19, 2023 1:05 PM IST
Development projects would improve the quality of life in Yadgir, Kalaburagi and Raichur
Ongoing development projects would not only improve living comfort in Yadgir, Kalaburagi and Raichur regions, but also boost employment in these regions. I warmly congratulate the people of Karnataka for this, Prime Minister Modi said.
-
Jan 19, 2023 1:01 p.m. IST
Brought development and good governance, in backward neighborhoods: PM
We have brought development and good governance to the districts that were heralded back by previous governments: PM Modi
-
January 19, 2023 12:59 PM IST
“The next 25 years will be ‘Amrit Kaal’ for every citizen”
The next 25 years will be ‘Amrit Kaal’ for every citizen and state and we must build a developed India during this time: PM Modi
-
January 19, 2023 12:49 IST
PM Modi addresses the public after launching various projects
Friends, your blessings are our strength! Yadgiri has a great history, is home to marvelous monuments and has a thriving culture and traditions, the prime minister said.
-
January 19, 2023 12:44 PM IST
PM Modi launched projects related to irrigation, drinking water and national roads
Prime Minister Modi has inaugurated various development projects in the Yadgiri of Karnataka.
-
Jan 19, 2023 12:42 PM IST
Watch: PM Modi inaugurates various projects in Yadgiri
-
January 19, 2023 12:32 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates Narayanpur Left Bank Canal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has inaugurated the Narayanpur Left Bank Canal Extension, Rehabilitation and Upgrading Project in Yadgiri district.
-
January 19, 2023 12:19 IST
Prime Minister to Lay Foundation Stone for Drinking Water Supply to Several Yadgir Villages in Kodekal, Yadgiri District
The foundation stone of Yadgir multi-village drinking water supply system under the Jal Jeevan mission would be laid by the Prime Minister at Kodekal in Yadgiri district. A 117 MLD water treatment plant will be built under the program. The project, which costs more than 2,050 crore, will supply drinking water to about 2.3 lakh households in over 700 rural dwellings and three towns in Yadgiri district.
-
Jan 19, 2023 11:47 a.m. IST
Prime Minister Modi in Karnataka at the polls today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Yadgiri and Kalaburagi districts in northern Karnataka as well as Maharashtra on Thursday to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several projects. Mumbai Police have deployed their 4,500 personnel to the western suburbs as part of a security arrangement.
|
