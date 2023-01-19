No ‘relationship’ with new military leadership now: Imran Khan





Imran Khan, President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Instagram/@imrankhan.ptiPTI “sacrificed” two assemblies for polls, says Khan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan said on Wednesday that his party currently has no contact with the new military leadership.

The ousted prime minister, speaking in an interview with BBC Urdu, denies any links to army chief General Syed Asim Munir and claimed general elections would be held in April 2023.

Accusing former army chief General (ret’d) Qamar Javed Bajwa of ‘helping the government run the country’, the PTI chief predicted that the government would now be forced to hold general elections in April.

“When they came to power, they shut down their corruption deals worth 1.1 trillion rupees,” he said.

Blaming the incumbent government for the economic crisis in the country, the former prime minister said Pakistan’s economic conditions have never been like this, emphasizing that fair and transparent elections are the only solution to these problems.

“The current government headed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif came to power through bargaining,” the PTI leader said.

The PTI leader added that the coalition leaders have kept themselves above the law and put an end to the corruption deals they committed years ago. “Shehbaz Sharif, Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari and Maryam Nawaz have all been forgiven.”

He said that in a bid to move towards free and fair elections, his party “sacrificed” two assemblies Khyber Pakhtunkwa and Punjab. “Now this government will be forced to hold elections in April.”

“Similar situation to that of Sri Lanka”

Explaining the reason for the current economic crisis, the ex-Prime Minister said that no investor or businessman trusts the incumbent government any more than foreign investors.

“Pakistan has been plunged into a quagmire. To save the country from a situation like Sri Lanka, we need free and fair elections,” said the PTI President.

Khan said he feared another economic crisis was looming as foreign exchange reserves had depleted to $4 billion and goods of the same value were stuck in ports due to shortage of dollars.

“Commodity prices are rising, unemployment is rising and industries are closing,” the PTI chief said.

Pakistan’s economy has collapsed alongside a latent political crisis, with the rupee falling and inflation at high levels for decades, while devastating floods and a severe energy shortage have added pressure .

The South Asian nation’s huge national debt, which currently stands at $274 billion, or almost 90% of gross domestic product, and the relentless efforts to pay it off make Pakistan particularly vulnerable to economic shocks.

Role of Settlement in Punjab

Shedding light on the political situation in Punjab, the former prime minister said the establishment tried to make Parvez Elahi the chief minister with the support of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

“Elahi was loyal to us, we had to return the favor and now they will merge with PTI and become part of us,” the former prime minister said.

He further added that “someone should ask them why did they overthrow our government through a foreign plot?”

Khan went on to say that the economy under our government was doing very well in 17 years. What did we do wrong to have our government overthrown?”

The former prime minister claimed that after ousting the PTI from power, he is now unable to sustain the economy, adding that “General Bajwa has been advised that if this conspiracy succeeds, the economy cannot be sustained. “.

They could not sustain the economic situation and the market immediately lost confidence in the incumbents, the former prime minister added.

After taking power, they realized that they had no road map to improve Pakistan’s economic conditions.

