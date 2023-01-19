Rice and satay vendors at Manado Dancing Glad to meet Joko Widodo





President Jokowi was enthusiastically welcomed by the people of Manado Manado, BeritaManado.com – President Joko Widodo kicked off the first program of a working visit to North Sulawesi Province on Thursday (1/19/2023) by visiting the popular Pinasungkulan Market, Karombasan, Manado City. Here, the president welcomed traders, buyers, but also the public who were waiting for his presence. Jokowi, Jokowi, Jokowi, the people shouted as the president entered the market handing out welfare in the form of groceries. A vendor of packaged rice and satay welcomed the presence of the president at the market. Even he did not expect to receive cash assistance from the president. Ramona Ali, the shopkeeper, immediately danced happily. Earlier I offered food, so that you are always healthy and strong, Ramona said. Again and again, Ramona is grateful to be able to meet the president in person. Al Hamdulillah. But I’ll open (the envelope) first, who knows the Pearls of Wisdom greeting, Ramona said. As soon as he opened it, he saw a 100,000 rupee note and Ramona came back to thank. Alhamdulillah Hirobbil Alamin, Subhanallah, Ramona said in a press release from the Office of Press, Media and Information of the Presidential Secretariat. After distributing groceries and also cash aid to traders, the president continued his journey to the northern regency of Minahasa. Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing Basuki Hadimuljono, Governor of North Sulawesi Olly Dondokambey and Mayor of Manado Andrei Angouw accompanied the President to visit the market. (***/srisurya) Latest news Wow! IPB appreciates the achievement of Unsrat Chancellor Berty Sompie

