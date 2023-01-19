Boris Johnson wanted to scrap British tanks currently being sent to Ukraine

Sign up to the Inside Politics email for your free daily briefing on the biggest stories in British politics Get our free Inside Politics email

Boris Johnson wanted to get rid of the British Army tanks currently being sent to Ukraine a year before the start of the war because he believed they had lost their usefulness on the battlefield, it has been claimed.

The then prime minister proposed scrapping Challenger 2 squadrons during the 2021 defense review, and was only dissuaded from doing so after heavy pressure from service chiefs, military sources say .

There is now a broad consensus among Ukraine’s Western allies on the urgent need for modern tanks as the Kremlin prepares for the next phase of the war. Britain, in a major boost to NATO support for Ukraine, announced this weekend that it would send Challenger 2 tanks. Germany is also expected to provide Leopard 2 tanks for a large-scale combat which should resume once the winter subsides.

Mr Johnson, who continued to be a strong supporter of Volodymyr Zelensky, campaigned for a drastic increase in modern Western weaponry for Kyiv. He recently told the House of Commons: The House knows that the supply of British, American and Western equipment has been absolutely vital in helping our Ukrainian friends protect themselves against the continued and ruthless Russian attacks.

However, The Independent was told that during the Integrated Defense and Security Review in 2021, Mr Johnson argued that the era of tanks was over and they were no longer needed.

A senior military officer familiar with the discussions at the time in detail said: We had to fight tooth and nail to retain any armored capability in the army.

The Prime Minister and many of his civilian advisers were convinced that the tank, in particular, was no longer relevant in modern warfare.

A spokesperson for the former prime minister denied the claim, saying: This is false. Boris Johnson did not support the scrapping of Challenger tanks in the IR or otherwise.

However, Mr Johnson appeared to make his views on the tanks clear during an appearance before the Commons Liaison Committee on November 17, 2021, at a time when Russia was carrying out massive war exercises across the borders of Ukraine. Conservative MP Tobias Ellwood, questioning the then Prime Minister, said: We are reducing our tanks. What is piling up on the Ukrainian border? Its tanks, I tell you to step back, look at the larger security picture, look at our defense posture and see what needs to be done.

Mr Johnson was dismissive in his response: we have to recognize that the old concepts of big tank battles on European landmass are over, and there are other better things we should be investing in, in FCAS , the future combat air system, in cyber; this is how the war will be fought in the future.

Five months later, after the start of the war, Mr Johnson spoke of the need to send tanks to Ukraine.

A destroyed Russian tank covered in snow stands in a forest in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine ” height=”2688″ width=”4032″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery, inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=1)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:66.6667%"/> A destroyed Russian tank covered in snow stands in a forest in the Kharkiv region, Ukraine (AP)

Were considering sending Challenger tanks to Poland to help them as they sent some of their [Russian-made] T-72 in Ukraine, he told reporters during a visit to New Delhi.

Defense sources acknowledged that there were differences of opinion on the tanks during the integrated review.

One official said: We’re not all subscribers to the tank, it’s dead statements that have come in from time to time. But there had been talk of how drones were being used to take out tank lines in Libya and the Armenia/Azerbaijan war.

This had influenced some people and the Prime Minister was among those who forcefully questioned the need for tanks in the traditional doctrine: he was skeptical.

Obviously, with what is happening in Ukraine, it turns out that it is just as well that we kept the tank squadrons.

After the UK announced the deployment of Challenger tanks, Russia threatened to destroy them. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov accused the West of being engaged in a proxy war.

They use this country as a tool to achieve their anti-Russian goals. These tanks will burn like the others, he warned.

British Challenger 2 tanks are sent by the UK to Ukraine ” height=”2293″ width=”3057″ layout=”responsive” class=”inline-gallery-btn i-amphtml-layout-responsive i-amphtml-layout-size-defined” on=”tap:inline-image- gallery,inline-image-carousel.goToSlide(index=2)” tabindex=”0″ role=”button” data-gallery-length=”3″ i-amphtml-layout=”responsive”>< slot="i-amphtml-svc" style="display:block;padding-top:75.0082%"/> British Challenger 2 tanks are sent by the UK to Ukraine (PENNSYLVANIA)

The UK’s decision to supply the tanks, initially around 14 of them, followed a phone call between Rishi Sunak and Mr Zelensky.

Downing Street said it showed the UK’s ambition to step up its support and the need to seize this moment with an acceleration of global military and diplomatic support. Mr. Zelensky said that this decision will not only strengthen us on the battlefield, but also send the right signal to other partners. He added that British support, still strong, was now impenetrable.

Mr Johnson is believed to be planning a visit to Ukraine, where he remains hugely popular after his strong backing as prime minister. Some British military and diplomatic officials have said his presence there would undermine Mr Sunaks’ authority. There are also fears that Mr Johnson’s take on the hip approach to public speaking could alienate his allies.

Mr Johnson recently accused France of denying the possibility of Vladimir Putin invading Ukraine, and Germany wanted everything to end quickly and Ukraine to fold for economic reasons.

The demands were angrily rejected in Berlin and Paris.

A spokesperson for German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said: We know the highly entertaining former prime minister still has a unique relationship with the truth; this case is no exception.

A senior French official said Mr Johnson’s allegation was simply false and not worth spending time on.