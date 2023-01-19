Sweden’s far-right leader calls Erdogan an ‘Islamist dictator’





Stockholm (AFP) The leader of Sweden’s far-right Democrats has called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan an “Islamist dictator” as Ankara maintains its objections to the approval of Stockholm’s bid for NATO membership.

Jimmie Akesson, whose party currently supports the Swedish government, made the comments in an interview with Dagens Nyheter newspaper published on Wednesday. There are limits to what the country would go to appease Turkey in order to secure NATO membership “…because ultimately it’s an undemocratic system and a dictator we’re dealing with,” he said. Akesson told the newspaper. Akesson also wondered if Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who prides himself on never having lost a national election in 20 years of rule, could be called a democratic elected official. “I am the leader of the anti-Islamic SD party and I have strong opinions about an Islamist dictator like Erdogan. He is elected by the people, yes. But Putin is also in that sense,” Akesson said. The anti-immigration Swedish Democrats (SD) became the country’s second largest party in September’s general election with 20.54% of the vote. Their support is crucial to bolster the right-wing coalition government of Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson. Turkey’s conditions Turkey and Hungary are the only two countries that have not yet ratified Sweden’s membership in NATO. Ankara wants Stockholm to crack down on activists close to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) before it endorses Sweden’s NATO aspirations. He also wants them to prosecute those accused of links to Fethullah Gulen, a US-based preacher whom he accuses of being involved in a failed coup in 2016 but whom Washington has refused to extradite. Akesson’s comments come a week after pro-Kurdish activists hung an effigy of Erdogan by the legs outside Stockholm’s city hall. The exhibition aimed to evoke the fate of Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, whose body was hanged after being shot in 1945. Erdogan wants Sweden to return dozens of people he suspects were involved in a failed coup in 2016 GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP The Turkish and Swedish governments condemned the act, but it sparked a debate in Sweden about the need to avoid making sacrifices on free speech. Turkey and Sweden signed a memorandum of understanding at the end of June, paving the way for the start of the accession process. But Ankara says its demands remain unmet, particularly for the extradition of Turkish citizens whom Turkey wants to prosecute for “terrorism”. The Swedish government has stressed that the Swedish judiciary has the final say in these cases – and that the courts are independent. On Saturday, Erdogan’s foreign policy adviser Ibrahim Kalin told reporters that the country was “not in a position” to ratify Sweden’s NATO membership. AFP 2023

