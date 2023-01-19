Another Khan-led provincial assembly dissolved in Pakistan | Imran Khan News





After Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s legislature was dissolved as part of former Prime Minister Imran Khans’ attempt to force a snap general election.

Islamabad, Pakistan The provincial assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in northwest Pakistan has been dissolved, the second in less than a week as former Prime Minister Imran Khan calls for snap national elections.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday signed a letter dissolving the provincial assembly with immediate effect.

He was acting at the request of the province’s chief minister, Mahmood Khan, a senior member of the Khans Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

On Saturday, the assembly of Pakistan’s most populous province, Punjab, was dissolved following an order from PTI leader Khan, who since his dismissal as prime minister last April has demanded immediate elections, otherwise scheduled for October this year.

Pakistan’s constitution stipulates that new elections must be held within three months of the dissolution of a provincial legislature if the chamber fails to install an interim government.

The South Asian nation historically holds federal and provincial elections simultaneously, but the constitution also allows for separate polling dates.

Khans PTI hopes the dissolution of two of the country’s four assemblies will force Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s government to announce immediate general elections.

We will return with a two-thirds majority not just in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but in all of Pakistan, and form a government based on our performance, Provincial Chief Minister Khan said in a video message on Tuesday after writing to the governor to dissolve the assembly. .

PTI leader Musarrat Jamshed Cheema told Al Jazeera that it was imperative for the government to think beyond its own interests and hold snap elections.

You will have over 70% of Pakistan vying for the provincial elections after the dissolution of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab assemblies. Why are they reluctant to hold general elections? Not only will the delay damage them politically, but it will also damage Pakistan’s situation, she said.

Saif Ali Khan, a lawyer and former adviser to Mahmood Khan, said the PTI decided to dissolve the assemblies to push the country to general elections.

The ruling alliance is still trying to sabotage our efforts because they don’t want to hold early elections. We will fight all their tactics in political and legal forums, he told Al Jazeera.

Lahore-based political analyst Benazir Shah said Imran Khan, by pushing for immediate polls, is trying to capitalize on his growing popularity among the people.

If Khan can form governments in both provinces, and in Punjab in particular, he will have a huge advantage in the next general election, she told Al Jazeera.

Shah said the ruling alliance did not have many options to maneuver the political crisis and could be forced to play on Khans terms.

Over the next three months, they should hastily organize an election campaign, mobilize their voters and craft an effective electoral narrative to counter Khan. None of this will be easy for the ruling coalition parties, which have recently suffered back-to-back electoral losses and are seen as going hand in hand with the military, she said.

PTI lawyer Khan said the ruling alliance lacked the moral credibility to lead the country, which is already facing a severe economic crisis, made worse by disastrous floods last year.

If you are driving a bus and you consider the driver to be incompetent, you are not waiting for the bus to crash or have an accident. You try to change the driver at the earliest. This is what we want for Pakistan, he told Al Jazeera.

We cannot wait a few more months, which could bring us to the point of no return. Let the public decide who should have the mandate to make tough decisions.

