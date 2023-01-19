Meeting with South Korean National Assembly Speaker President Jokowi discusses efforts to increase cooperation

President Jokowi also asked for South Korea’s support for ASEAN’s chairmanship, which this year goes to Indonesia.

President Joko Widodo held a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of South Korea (South Korea) Kim Jin-pyo at Halim Perdanakusuma Air Base, Jakarta on Wednesday afternoon, January 18, 2023. country which has been going well for half a century.

In the meeting, we talked about how the good relations between Korea and Indonesia have been implemented or lasted for 50 years. “This is the momentum in 2023 for us to improve and strengthen Indonesia-Korea relations,” Indonesian Parliament Speaker Puan Maharani said in her statement after the meeting.

In the area of ​​trade, the Speaker of the Indonesian House of Representatives hopes that with the ratification of the Indonesia-Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IK-CEPA) on January 1, 2023, trade relations between Indonesia and the South Korea will also be able to strengthen.

“Since January 1, IK-CEPA has been in effect, so the trade relationship between Indonesia and Korea is expected to increase and improve in the coming years,” Puan said.

Besides, Indonesia and South Korea also hope that peace and harmony on the Korean Peninsula can be maintained.

A request from President Jokowi to the President of the DPR Korea and the Korean government to support the chairmanship or the chairmanship of the ASEAN summit chair is currently held by Indonesia or President Jokowi, Puan explained. .

Indonesian Parliament Speaker Puan Maharani, Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Indonesian Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Gandi Sulistiyanto also accompanied the president at the meeting.