Labor calls for investigation into allegations that Johnson had a cousin acting as a credit guarantor

Labor is calling for an inquiry after Boris Johnson allegedly used a millionaire distant relative to vouch for an £800,000 credit facility while in Downing Street.

The party has written to Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards Daniel Greenberg following a Sunday Times report that Canadian businessman Sam Blyth, believed to be worth $50 million, has agreed to stand surety for a credit facility for the Prime Minister at the time.

According to the report, Mr Blyth is a friend of Mr Johnson’s father, Stanley Johnson. Their mothers were said to be cousins.

A spokesperson for Mr Johnson dismissed any suggestion that a conflict of interest or a breach of the code of conduct for MPs existed, adding that he had made all the necessary declarations he was required to make.

In the letter to Mr Greenberg, Labor Party leader Anneliese Dodds called for an urgent inquiry as she cited the code of conduct for MPs that public office holders should not be under any obligation financial or otherwise to outside persons or organizations who may influence them in the performance of their official duties.

She told the Standards Commissioner that she was concerned that Mr Johnson had breached this article by entering into an agreement under which he was dependent on the generosity of someone who was, I believe, at the time a candidate for the post Chief Executive of the British Council. .

She added: I am concerned that without adequate transparency on this arrangement, it could give the impression that this is a quid pro quo arrangement, which would fundamentally damage confidence in our democratic process.

Anneliese Dodds, leader of the Labor Party (Yui Mok/PA) Pennsylvania Anneliese Dodds, leader of the Labor Party (Yui Mok/PA)

Ms Dodds also raised concerns that the alleged arrangement was not properly reported.

She said: The code of conduct states that even when a gift or loan is made by a family member (the person named in the report is a distant cousin), both the possible motive of the donor and the The use to which the gift is to be put should be considered and that if in doubt the benefit should be recorded.

Obviously, the purpose of these rules is to avoid a conflict of interest, both in reality and in perception. It is unclear, however, how such an arrangement could possibly be exempt from reporting.

A spokesman for the former Prime Minister said: This is nonsense. There is no conflict of interest or violation of the Code of Conduct for Members. There was never a loan made by Sam Blyth.

Mr. Johnson never knew Mr. Blyth and in no way assisted Mr. Blyth in his bid for public office.

Mr Johnson made all the necessary declarations he was required to make, for example, in the register of ministers’ interests.

At all times he acted on the instructions of civil servants, the Cabinet Secretary and the Independent Adviser for Ministerial Interests, as confirmed by the Cabinet Office.

Ms Dodds said it was a public trust issue: if No 10 or the Tory party cannot be clear about who Boris Johnson received money from, or how much, or to what conditions, then there must be an urgent investigation by parliamentary standards. Commissioner.

The Sunday Times report said Mr Johnson needed the financial provision despite earning £164,000 as Prime Minister, with an unnamed source quoted as saying Mr Johnson was on the verge of bankruptcy and that it was feared that he would not be able to pay his own annual fee. invoice.

Before entering Downing Street he was paid £275,000 a year for writing a weekly column for the Daily Telegraph money which dried up on entering No 10.

Mr Johnson and his wife Carrie are also said to have used property in the Dominican Republic owned by Mr Blyth, suggesting it was where he vacationed when Liz Truss, his successor, was ousted from Downing Street.

Mr Blyth would advertise the Caribbean holiday villa at 4,100 per night.

The Sunday Times said the use of Mr Blyth as a surety had been approved by the Cabinet Office’s property and ethics team on the condition that there was no conflict of interest, no risk of conflict of interest and no risk even of the perception of such a conflict.

The report says Mr Blyth was considered, between late 2020 and early 2021, when guarantor arrangements were put in place for a post as chief executive of the British Council, a non-departmental public body.

The report says Cabinet Secretary Simon Case and Prime Minister’s then-independent ethics adviser Lord Geidt were also unaware.

The council eventually decided against hiring Mr Blyth, the Sunday Times said.

It comes as senior Tory MP David Davis used an article in The Independent to warn that allies of Mr Johnson calling for his return were hurting the party.

Mr Davis, who called on Mr Johnson to step down as Prime Minister last January, wrote: Boris will not be the electoral trump card claimed by his cronies. The continuous drumbeat calling for his return will certainly fail, but in the process it corrodes the parties’ chances in the next election.