Pakistani politics on edgy ground amid new Imran Khan bouncer and president action





Pakistan’s president’s decision to accept mass resignations from members of Imran Khan’s PTI party came a day after the 70-year-old former prime minister hinted he would return to the National Assembly for consultation with the treasury benches ‘on a provisional configuration to be installed after the dissolution’ of the lower house of parliament. All this while the country is in the midst of an economic crisis.

Pakistan could be heading for a new political crisis. The country has been embroiled in disputes at the national and provincial levels since last year. It also finds itself in a perilous economic situation. Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), on Wednesday (January 18th) dissolved a second provincial assembly, in which it held the majority of seats. His rival, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League (PML), criticized the move, saying it was aimed at aggravating the political crisis and forcing early parliamentary elections.

In addition, in a surprise move, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Pakistan on Tuesday (January 17th) accepted the resignation of 34 MPs from the PTI party. As many as 123 PTI lawmakers had decided to quit parliament immediately after Khan was removed from power in a vote of no confidence in April last year.

However, President Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had initially accepted the resignations of just 11 of them in July while insisting that the remaining lawmakers would be called individually for verification. In an unexpected move, he accepted 35 other resignations, including 34 from the Khans party and one from Sheikh Rashid Ahmad of the Awami Muslim League, an ally of Khan.

As opposition leader, Khan campaigned for a snap election and claimed without providing evidence that his ousting last April in a no-confidence vote in parliament was illegal. He also accused his successor, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Pakistani military and the United States of orchestrating his ouster. Sharif, army officials and Washington have all dismissed the allegations.

Khan has also capitalized on his popularity and broad popular support to force snap elections and, since his ousting, has held rallies across the country calling for votes. But Sharif and his PML have repeatedly rejected the demands, saying elections would be held as scheduled later in 2023 when the current parliament completes its five-year term.

Dissolution of the second provincial government

On Wednesday January 18, Ghulam Ali, provincial governor of the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, dissolved the local assembly there, just days after another Khan ally, provincial legislator Pervez Elahi, dissolved the local assembly. Assembly of Punjab, the country’s most populous province, in the east of the country. Pakistan.

Khan’s PTI party was in power in both provinces. The dissolution of the chambers will lead to snap elections in both Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab and could lead to re-election of the party in both provinces, but is unlikely to result in change at the national level.

Sharif’s government argues that 70-year-old Khan’s tactics are hurting the country’s economy.

PTI deputies resign from the National Assembly

The mass resignations came a day after Imran Khan, 70, hinted that he would return to the National Assembly to consult the Treasury benches “on a provisional configuration to be installed after the dissolution” of the lower house of the parliament.

The ruling alliance had welcomed Khan’s announcement, but the acceptance of the resignations showed that the government wanted to reduce the strength of the PTI in the lower house, as Khan had also threatened to test Sharif with a vote of no confidence.

Zulfi Bukhari of the PTI, in his reaction, said the president said he could not accept the resignations collectively but acted differently.

Imran Khan is considering returning to the National Assembly to seek a vote of no confidence against Shehbaz Sharif. Within minutes there is massive acceptance, he says. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said he was grateful to the president but added he would also have to accept the resignations of the remaining lawmakers.

The acceptance of the resignations has further heightened the political polarization in the country that began after Khan was ousted from power last year.

