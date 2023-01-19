Turkish President Erdogan hints at parliamentary elections on May 14





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. File | Photo credit: AP

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Wednesday that he intended to call the next general election for May 14. The next general elections in Turkey are officially due to be held on June 18. But officials have hinted for weeks that they could advance the polls because of religious holidays and school exams. Mr Erdogan gave a speech to his ruling party in which he recalled the day when contemporary Turkey held its first free election in 1950. That May 14 vote was won by Adnan Menderes, a prime minister who was overthrown by a military junta in 1960 and executed a year later. Mr Erdogan has often compared himself to Menderes during his two-decade rule as prime minister and president. “The late Menderes said on May 14, 1950 ‘enough is enough, the people will have their say’ and emerged victorious from the polls,” Erdogan said in a televised address. “Our people will give their answer to (the Opposition) on the same day 73 years later.” Mr Erdogan enters the election with his approval rating battered by a year-long economic crisis that has seen inflation hit 85%. But the Opposition has still not united around a single candidate to align the race. The polls will also question Erdogan’s control of parliament. His ruling party is currently in alliance with a far-right party whose support has dwindled in recent years. “A hard-to-call election looks like the momentum is back with Erdogan,” Timothy Ash, an emerging markets economist and veteran Turkey watcher, tweeted, moments after Erdogan’s remarks.

