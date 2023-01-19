Politics
Bravery of NDRF is admirable: PM Narendra Modi
New Delhi, January 19: Hailing NDRF staff for their commendable efforts to help people in “the most difficult circumstances”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India was making many efforts to “strengthen the disaster management apparatus”. in the country.
The Prime Minister said this as he hailed the National Disaster Response Force on the day it was lifted today. “Greetings of the day to @NDRFHQ. They are making commendable efforts to help people in the most difficult of circumstances. Their bravery is admirable. India is making many efforts to strengthen the disaster management apparatus, including building disaster-resilient infrastructure,” he said in a tweet on the day the NDRF was lifted.
The NDRF is a specialized force capable of responding to any disaster in the country. He was born on January 19, 2006.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah also sent his “best wishes” to the “bravehearts” of the NDRF.
“My best wishes to the Bravehearts of @NDRFHQ on their Raising Day. The NDRF journey is filled with exemplary acts of courage and commitment to professional excellence. I salute them for all the lives they have saved by jeopardizing theirs.” Shah tweeted. (ANI)
|
Sources
2/ https://argusnews.in/article/national/ndrfs-bravery-is-admirable-pm-narendra-modi
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
[ad_2]
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Bravery of NDRF is admirable: PM Narendra Modi
- American stars pull locks, Taylor Fritz NSFW looks
- Ex-Pakistani PM Khan dissolves provincial government in snap election
- No damage in a 7-magnitude earthquake off Davao Occidental
- BYU Football Offers Ole Miss QB Commit Demond Williams Jr.
- Sources: Biden disappointed by White House response to classified documents story
- Turkish President Erdogan hints at parliamentary elections on May 14
- Harvard Medical School drops from ‘US News’ ranking
- Major technical issues force King Alfred Leisure Center pools to close until Easter
- Pakistani politics on edgy ground amid new Imran Khan bouncer and president action
- Labor calls for investigation into allegations that Johnson had a cousin acting as a credit guarantor
- Meeting with South Korean National Assembly Speaker President Jokowi discusses efforts to increase cooperation