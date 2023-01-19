Bravery of NDRF is admirable: PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi, January 19: Hailing NDRF staff for their commendable efforts to help people in “the most difficult circumstances”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that India was making many efforts to “strengthen the disaster management apparatus”. in the country.

The Prime Minister said this as he hailed the National Disaster Response Force on the day it was lifted today. “Greetings of the day to @NDRFHQ. They are making commendable efforts to help people in the most difficult of circumstances. Their bravery is admirable. India is making many efforts to strengthen the disaster management apparatus, including building disaster-resilient infrastructure,” he said in a tweet on the day the NDRF was lifted.

The NDRF is a specialized force capable of responding to any disaster in the country. He was born on January 19, 2006.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also sent his “best wishes” to the “bravehearts” of the NDRF.

“My best wishes to the Bravehearts of @NDRFHQ on their Raising Day. The NDRF journey is filled with exemplary acts of courage and commitment to professional excellence. I salute them for all the lives they have saved by jeopardizing theirs.” Shah tweeted. (ANI)