Narendra Modi – Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Karnataka who is tied to the polls: Our government’s priority is not the vote bank, it’s development

Referring to the positive aspect of having a BJP government in both state and center, he said, a dual engine government means double benefit, double welfare and double development. fast, and Karnataka is the best example.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday claimed that the BJP government’s priority was only development as it targeted the other party’s government that ruled Karnataka and their “vote bank” policy for the backwardness of some parts of the state.

Karnataka will go to the polls by May.

“It has been 75 years of India’s development and now the country is moving forward focusing on the next 25 years. These 25 years are going to be the Amrit Kaal for every citizen and state, during which we must build a developed India. “, noted Modi.

Speaking after laying the foundation stone and inaugurating various development projects related to irrigation, drinking water in addition to a national road development project at Kodekal in this district, he said that the India can only be developed when every citizen of the country, every family, every state gets involved in this campaign.

“India can be developed when whether it is a farmer working in the fields or a laborer working in industry, everyone has a better life. India can be developed when there are good harvests in the fields and that the industries are also developing,” he said.

Noting that this can only be possible when we learn from the bad experiences and bad policies of the last decades and ensure that it is not repeated, the Prime Minister said, there are examples from Yadgiri and North Karnataka before us, despite its potential, this region was lagging behind in the course of development.

“Previous governments had declared several districts including Yadgiri as backward and had shied away from their responsibilities. The reason for the backward development of this region is that previous governments here spared no time to think about how to get rid of backwardness from here, let aside put efforts in this direction (development).” “When it was time to invest in electricity, roads and water infrastructure, the parties that were then in power preferred to vote the policy of the banks, they saw each project and program with a prism of way to convert the votes of a particular community into a solid voting base for them. The greatest loss because of this must have been suffered by the people of Karnataka and this region,” he added.

Yadagiri is part of ‘Kalyana Karnataka’ or Hyderabad Karnataka region as it used to be called. These districts which were under the former rule of the Nizams of Hyderabad are among the backward regions of the state.

The region, comprising Bidar, Ballari, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Raichur and Yadgir, enjoys special status under the Constitution (Article 371J) due to its backwardness.

Clearly explaining that the priority of the BJP government is not the vote bank, our priority is development, development and more development, Modi said the country cannot be developed until a single district is not retarded in development.

We have encouraged development activities that were declared backward by previous governments, he said.

This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to Karnataka this month. He was in Hubballi on January 12 to open the National Youth Festival, during which he staged a massive road show.

The trip is also gaining momentum as the ruling BJP prepares for Karnataka assembly elections scheduled for May and has set itself the target of winning a minimum of 150 seats out of a total of 224.

Governor of Karnataka Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers Bhagwanth Khuba, several state cabinet ministers, lawmakers and government officials were present at the event.

Commenting on his government’s ambitious district program, which includes more than 100 districts considered to be backward, including Yadgiri, the Prime Minister said, “We have emphasized good governance and started development works. Yadgiri has achieved 100% vaccination of children, malnutrition figures have come down, there is road connectivity to villages among others… Yadgiri’s performance has been among the top 10 ambitious districts. Emphasizing that water security is necessary for the development of India in the 21st century, he said, if India is to develop, such as border, coastal and internal security, there is a need to put end to water security challenges.

He listed the irrigation projects undertaken and completed by the government, including river connectivity projects. “The emphasis is on ‘per drop of more crop’ and on micro-irrigation.” On BJP governments both in State and Center, Modi said, the dual engine government is working with the thought of ‘Suvidha and Sanchay’ (facilities and economies), it is working to increase the level of groundwater .

Regarding the Jal Jeevan mission, he said that when we got to supplying 3 crore houses had tap water connectivity, now it has reached about 11 crore rural households. “So we increased it to (added) about 8 million rural households.” Citing a study, he said that through the Jal Jeevan mission, we will be able to save the lives of 1.25 lakh children every year.

He also commended the Basavaraj Bommai government for the rapid development of the North Karnataka region.