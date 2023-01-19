Made in Chelsea star claims Carrie Johnson ‘slid into her boyfriend’s DMs’

Made in Chelseas Melissa Tattam did not say when Carrie Johnson would have messaged her boyfriend (Picture: REX/Getty/Melissa Tattam)

Made in Chelsea star Melissa Tattam has claimed Boris Johnson’s wife Carrie previously slipped into her boyfriend’s Instagram DMs.

The TV personality, 26, said Carrie, 34, follows her boyfriend, Toby Watkins, 23, on Instagram.

Speaking on the Tattams Wednesdays We Drink Wine podcast, co-host Sophie Habboo said: Apparently Boris Johnson has so many children he doesn’t even know which is why he never says the number.

Tattam replied: Oh, the microphone drops. I don’t know if I can say it but I will say it. Boris Johnson’s wife previously has DMd Toby Watkins and she is following him.

Laughing, Habboo said: No you’re lying, no, no you’re lying.

Deadly serious fucking, said Tattam.

Habboo, who also stars in the Channel 4 reality show, asked what Carrie said when she messaged Watkins, a model signed to IMG Models Worldwide.

We don’t know because she didn’t send it, Tattam claimed.

Carrie, a former Conservative Party communications chief, has been married to Boris, 58, since the summer of 2021.

She was the first single partner of a sitting Prime Minister to move into Downing Street two years prior.

Tattam did not say when Carrie, now switching director of animal conservation charity Aspinall Foundation, allegedly messaged Watkins.

She went public with Watkins, who describes himself as a videographer on his Instagram page, in March last year after splitting from Harry Baron in 2021.

Tattam and Watkins briefly separated a few months after going public before rekindling their romance at the end of the year.

Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie have been married since 2021 and have two children together (Picture: PA)



Melissa Tattam said she was serious about the claim (Photo: David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock)



Tattam alleged that Carrie messaged her now partner Toby Watkins (Picture: Instagram)

As Habboo hinted, the exact number of children Boris fathered has long been a mystery in British politics and the subject of press speculation.

For years, the former leader of the Conservative Party shrugged when asked how many children he had.

It is believed that he has at least seven children. He had his youngest child Romy and Wilfred, two, with Carrie.

Four other children are with his ex-wife, Marina Wheeler, from whom they divorced in 2018 after 25 years of marriage. Their child names are Lara Lettice Johnson, Cassia Peaches Johnson, Theodore Apollo Johnson and Milo Arthur Johnson.

It is also common knowledge that he fathered another child, Stephanie, in 2009 during an affair with arts adviser and journalist Helen Macintyre.

This came to light following a 2013 Court of Appeal ruling which said the public had a right to know he had a child in an adulterous affair when he was mayor of London.

Amid lingering questions about having at least one child from an extramarital affair, he told NBCs Today in 2021 that he had six children at the time.

I change diapers a lot, he told presenter Savannah Guthrie.

Metro.co.uk has contacted Carrie Johnson for comment.

