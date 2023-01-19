bne IntelliNews – Erdogan signals that elections in Turkey will be held on May 14

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on January 18 that Turkish legislative and presidential elections would take place on Sunday, May 14, a month earlier than he previously indicated.

A speech apparently revealing the date was delivered by Erdogan to lawmakers from his ruling Islamist-leaning Justice and Development Party (AKP) on the same day jailed Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirtas said a The state’s attempt to ban his left-wing party was part of a Turkish leadership plan to foment “chaos” in Turkey’s opposition ahead of the election. Demirtas, in comments to Reuters from Edirne prison in northwestern Turkey, warned Erdogan that the move would not save him from defeat after two decades in power. Demirtas also urged Turkey’s main opposition bloc, which has yet to name its opponent to Erdogan, to cooperate with his party, the pro-Kurdish People’s Democratic Party (HDP), to win the election.

The opposition alliance has vowed to roll back Erdogan’s unorthodox economic policies, which critics say amount to economic mismanagement that has caused huge inflation rates and a collapse in the value of the Turkish lira, destroying the livelihoods of countless Turks. He also pledged to restore the human rights of Turkish citizens that Erdogan has been accused of stripping during his two decades on the helm.

In his address to AKP MPs, Erdogan said that Turks would throw out opposition at the polls on the same date as Turkey’s 1950 elections.

“Our nation will say ‘enough’ to these coup supporters, this ambitious but incompetent Table of Six, on the same day after 73 years,” Erdogan remarked of the six-party alliance seeking to oust him , as reported by Reuters. .

In the Turkish elections of May 14, 1950, the Democratic Party defeated the Republican People’s Party (CHP), which had ruled Turkey for 27 years since its inception. It is the CHP which is the largest party in the opposition alliance which is preparing to confront Erdogan.

Last year, Erdogan, who will turn 69 at the end of February, reiterated that the vote would be held as scheduled on June 18. Earlier this month, however, he said the date could be brought forward.

The HDP, which in the last legislative elections won around 12% of the vote, making it the third party in the legislature, faces a courtroom attempt by a prosecutor to shut down the party over links suspected with Kurdish militants.

Demirtas is no longer the leader of the HDP but a hugely influential political figure in prison, where he has been since 2016, accused Erdogan and his far-right ally in the ruling coalition, Movement Party leader Devlet Bahceli. nationalist (MHP), to be at the origin of the legal offer to close the HDP.

“The objective of these two is to win the election by creating a vacuum and chaos in the opposition, by weakening the HDP before the election,” Demirtas said in written responses to Reuters questions put to him. transmitted through the HDP. The timing of the case being closed was a “conscious political choice”, he added.

Erdogan officials refute Demirtas’ claims, saying Turkish courts are independent and there is no political interference.

In December, CHP Mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu, who polls showed was likely to defeat Erdogan in a presidential contest, was found guilty and sentenced to more than two and a half years in prison for insulted officials with the word imbeciles. The sentence comes with a concurrent ban on engaging in political activities, but, Imamoglu appealing the sentence, the ban would have to be upheld by an appeals court to bar him from participating in the elections.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) ruled three years ago that Turkey must immediately release Demirtas, concluding that his imprisonment was a cover to limit pluralism and debate. Turkey has not complied.

A court recently voted to freeze the HDP’s bank accounts, while examining allegations that the party has links to the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) militant group. The HDP denies any such connection.

Demirtas had previously been sentenced to three years in prison for insulting the president. He is currently being held in prison as part of an ongoing trial in which he and more than 100 other HDP politicians are accused of orchestrating the 2014 protests in which dozens of people died. All defendants deny the charges.

“Even though Erdogan pressures voters, even though he tries to use tricks, he cannot avoid defeat,” Demirtas added. “A large majority of people have lost their trust and belief in Erdogan, and it is impossible for him to regain it.”

The HDP currently plans to nominate its own candidate to run for president, but Demirtas has not ruled out backing a joint opposition candidate.